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Logan Junior High names students to Citizenship Awards

11 students recognized for leadership, service and courage

Logan Junior High School fourth quarter Citizenship Award recipients Vincent Alvarado (back row, from left), Hunter Droysen, Aubrey Dunn, Alexis Mecum, Will Howard, (front row) Ella Linsey, Eva Fredericks, Olivia Kunkel, Emmett Vowels, Easton Mangrich and Tammy Anderson

Logan Junior High School fourth quarter Citizenship Award recipients Vincent Alvarado (back row, from left), Hunter Droysen, Aubrey Dunn, Alexis Mecum, Will Howard, (front row) Ella Linsey, Eva Fredericks, Olivia Kunkel, Emmett Vowels, Easton Mangrich and Tammy Anderson (Photo provided by Lori Atilano )

By Kate Santillan

Citizenship ideals at Logan Junior High School in Princeton emphasize curriculum and extracurricular activities.

Attitudes and behaviors that reflect a concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership and willingness to serve, and mental and physical courage are the guidelines in the selection.

The following students were selected to receive Citizenship Awards at Logan Junior High School for the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 school year:

Fifth: Eva Fredericks, Tammy Anderson, Easton Mangrich, Ella Linsey, Emmett Vowels

Sixth: Will Howard, Olivia Kunkel

Seventh: Hunter Droysen, Aubrey Dunn

Eighth: Vincent Alvarado, Alexis Mecum

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