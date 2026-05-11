Friends of the Hennepin Canal hike is May 17

A Friends of the Hennepin Canal hike will take place Sunday, May 17, and will travel from Bridge 59 to Bridge 56 on the feeder canal. (Julie Barichello)

A Friends of the Hennepin Canal hike will take place Sunday, May 17, and will travel from Bridge 59 to Bridge 56 on the feeder canal.

The hike is approximately 3.8 miles and is called “Red-Tailed Hawk.” Hikers will meet at 1:30 p.m. at Bridge 56, which is state Route 92, where they will be shuttled to Bridge 59 to begin the hike.

You need not be a member of the Friends of the Hennepin Canal to participate and there is no fee for the hike. Come and join in the fun and bring a friend. Please dress appropriately for the weather.

For more information, contact the Friends of the Hennepin Canal at hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org.