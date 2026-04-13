Smaller Swedish Days Parade is back on in Geneva; cancellation reversed

The colors are presented by the Geneva American Legion Post 75 at the start of the 75th annual Swedish Days parade on Sunday, June 22, 2025 in downtown Geneva. The event, sponsored by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, is the final event of the festival that ran June 18th-22th. (Ryan Rayburn/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

A group of downtown Geneva business owners reversed the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s announcement that it was canceling the Swedish Days Parade this year, with plans to sponsor and lead a smaller, community-driven parade.

Led by State Street Jewelers, the business community will put on Swedish Days Parade at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28, as part of this year’s festival.

While the parade will be smaller in scale, it will carry the same spirit and tradition that has made it such a beloved part of Swedish Days for more than 70 years, chamber officials announced in a news release.

This grassroots effort is being made possible through collaboration between local businesses, the city of Geneva and the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

State Street Jewelers was the lead organizer and sponsor. Other businesses businesses that stepped up are Stockholms, also an organizer and sponsor; The Little Traveler, a sponsor; INLURO providing financial coordination; Liz & Kate and Urban Artisan providing marketing coordination; The Royal Wren and Blinka providing logistics coordination; Geneva History Museum providing historical guidance; and the Downtown Geneva Merchants providing financial support and participation.

Additional details, including how businesses and organizations can participate, will be shared in the coming weeks. Anyone who would like to participate in the parade, should email swedeparade@gmail.com.