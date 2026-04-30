St. Charles North baseball clinches series over Batavia: Wednesday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Baseball

St. Charles North 8, Batavia 3: Ty Gleason had two hits and had four RBIs while Julian Harmon had three hits and three runs scored to help the North Stars (11-8-1, 5-4 DuKane) secure the three-game series over the Bulldogs (9-10-1, 5-4). Emerson Miller allowed four hits and two runs while striking out seven in six innings on the mound for SCN. Brennon Zeng had a two-run single in the second and Brandon Oke added an RBI single in the seventh for the Bulldogs.

St. Charles East 4, Wheaton North 1: Sean Groselak hit a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning, and Dylan McCabe drove him in with his second hit of the day before tossing a scoreless bottom frame to help the Saints (15-5, 7-2 DuKane) come from behind to take the rubber match of the three-game series. Gavin Fuscone allowed three hits and one run while striking out eight in six innings of work.

Geneva 5, Lake Park 3: Mason Bruesch had two hits while Blake Kopec and Aiden Hall had RBIs as part of a five-run fourth inning to help the Vikings (18-3, 7-2 DuKane) secure the three-game sweep. AJ Minderman got the win on the mound, allowing two hits and one earned run over five innings.

Aurora Central Catholic 11, IC Catholic 1 (6 innings): Tyler Davis hit a double and a triple while driving home three to pace the Chargers (9-11, 3-3 CCL-White) to a big win. Brodie Curry and Luke Torrence each had two hits and drove home two runs, with Torrence also striking out eight over four innings on the mound.

St. Ignatius 3, Marmion 2: Alex Gilsinn had a double and scored both runs while Matthew Tulley added an RBI in the loss for the Cadets (7-11, 2-4 CCL-White). Ben Piekarz struck out seven and allowed two earned runs in six innings on the mound.

McHenry 6, Burlington Central 1: Wagner Viebrock had an RBI in the seventh inning and Alex Mayzer had two hits in the loss for the Rockets (8-10-2, 4-6 Fox Valley).

Sycamore 5, Kaneland 0: Kanon Baxley and Brayden Boyer each recorded hits in the loss for the Knights (6-9-1, 4-3 Interstate 8).

Softball

St. Charles North 11, Wheaton North 0 (5 innings): Ella Heimbuch and Jillian Salter each had two hits and drove home two runs as the North Stars (16-1, 7-1 DuKane) went off for seven runs in the first inning and never look back for the win.

Geneva 7, Wheaton Warrenville South 4: Summer Ayersman drove in four runs and Jazmine Reddick added three hits to help the Vikings (6-14, 2-6 DuKane) secure the second game of a double-header. Madison Gates got the win in the circle, allowing five hits and one earned run over seven innings.

Burlington Central 10, Cary-Grove 3: Despite recording only five hits, the Rockets (8-9-1, 7-3 Fox Valley) scored eight runs over the final three innings to secure the win. Mei Shirokawa and Alexis Skarda each recorded a hit and scored two runs.

Kaneland 4, Sycamore 1: Addison Coulter hit two solo home runs, and Ellie Peck hit a two-run home run while striking out seven and allowing one run in the circle to lead the Knights (10-8-1, 3-4 Interstate 8).

Wheaton Warrenville South 8, Geneva 2: In a game started on April 13, Reddick had three hits and Kylie Gates had two hits and an RBI in the loss.

Lake Park 8, Batavia 0: Sydney Stepina and Grace Warner each recorded hits in the loss for the Bulldogs (6-17, 3-5 DuKane).