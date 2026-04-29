Batavia baseball surges back to tie series against St. Charles North: Tuesday’s KCC sports roundup

Baseball

Batavia 4, St. Charles North 2: Ryan Rodriguez hit a go-ahead two-run double to cap a three-run fifth inning as Batavia (9-9-1, 5-3 DuKane) held on to tie the three-game series against the North Stars (10-8-1, 4-4). Connor Jack got the win on the mound, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out five for the Bulldogs. Langdon Straub drove in the only run for the North Stars, while Ben Auer added a triple.

Geneva 10, Lake Park 6: Nick Torrence had two hits and drove in three runs, pacing the Vikings (17-3, 6-2 DuKane) early to help secure the conference series. Mason Bruesch added two hits and added two RBIs, while Tate Beran scored three runs.

St. Francis 6, IC Catholic 5 (8 inn.): Michael Spahn hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit RBI single in the top of the eighth inning and Chase Grigonis slammed the door on the mound to help the Spartans (11-9, 3-1 CCL - White) get the conference win. James McGrath led the offense with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Aurora Central Catholic 3, Leo 2: Luke Janosek recorded three hits, including a two-run single in the first inning, and Matthew Guzaukas struck out eight over 6⅔ innings on the mound in the win for the Chargers (8-11, 2-3 CCL-White).

Hampshire 3, Burlington Central 1: Sam Maglares allowed just four hits and two earned runs while striking out 13 in 6⅔ innings of work in the loss for the Rockets (8-9-2 4-5 Fox Valley).

St. Ignatius 8, Marmion 1: Alex Gilsinn hit an RBI double to provide the only run for the Cadets (7-11, 2-3 CCL-White).

Softball

St. Charles East 5, Wheaton Warrenville South 1: Hannah Wulf struck out 14 batters while allowing just one run in the circle to help the Saints (17-4, 6-1 DuKane) get the conference win. Kylie LaRose had two hits and scored two runs while Leighton Colley recorded the only RBI for the team.

St. Charles North 8, Wheaton North 1: Jordyn McBride hit a home run and drove in three runs while Abby Zawadzki hit a two-run home run and struck out seven over seven innings to lead the North Stars (15-1, 6-1 DuKane) to a win. Faith Maleski and Miranda Quigley each added two hits.

Aurora Central Catholic 10, Trinity 0 (5 inn.): Corina Maratea had two hits, including a home run, while driving home three, and only allowed one base runner over five no-hit innings to lead the Chargers (5-14, 2-7 GCAC-White). McKayla Edwards added three hits and drove home two and Autumn Croegaert also had two RBIs off two hits.

Morris 5, Kaneland 4: The Knights (9-8-1, 2-2 Interstate 8) scored four consecutive runs to tie the game heading into the final inning, but gave up a run in the seventh and could not match the score. Riley Cooper had two RBIs, while Ansley Ruh and Brynn Woods each added two hits.

De La Salle 5, St. Francis 4: Lauren Kennedy had a double and a home run with two RBIs, but the Spartans (15-6, 5-2 GCAC-White) gave up five unanswered runs in the final two innings to fall in walk-off fashion.

Waubonsie Valley 3, Batavia 2: The Bulldogs fell to 6-15 with the loss.