Valley Sheltered Workshop is empowering people with disabilities

Valley Sheltered Workshop (VSW), since its inception in 1966, has been a beacon of hope and dignity in the Fox Valley area for individuals with disabilities. Established in response to a pressing need for sustainable support options, VSW has been unwavering in its commitment to empowering those it serves. With over 9,000 individuals in Illinois relying on such workshops, VSW stands out as a cornerstone, offering its services at no cost to families in our community.

VSW’s journey has been marked by lasting partnerships with our community, creating a nurturing and safe environment for its participants. This achievement is a testament to the incredible support from our local community, whose shared mission has been the driving force behind VSW’s success. As needs evolve, VSW adapts, expanding its reach and services to meet individuals where they are, guiding them toward independence, and instilling hope.

In a world where the financial strain of accessing necessary resources can weigh heavily on families, VSW emerges as an essential, free resource. This is possible through the annual contributions of compassionate people who believe in the age-old American principle of supporting our most vulnerable neighbors.

VSW continues to provide a haven for adults with disabilities, a testament to our collective commitment to uplift and care for one another. To find out more about what VSW does for our community and how you can help support this fantastic organization, please visit their website at www.valleyshelteredworkshop.org or email at donate@valleyshelteredworkshop.org or call 630-879-2359.