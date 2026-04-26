$2M in federal dollars requested for regional fire training facility in Sugar Grove

Shaw Local file photo – U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, has requested $2 million in federal funding to help the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District build a regional fire training facility.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, has requested $2 million in federal funding to help the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District build a regional fire training facility.

The proposal, part of Underwood’s Community Project Funding requests in the 14th District, is one of two that could impact the Kane County area. She’s also asked for $1.2 million on behalf of the city of DeKalb to help explore how to extend a Metra commuter rail line from Elburn to DeKalb.

In total, Underwood has requested more than $30 million go to 20 projects in her district, including for health care, public safety, transportation access, job growth, water infrastructure and food security.

“Our families will feel the enormous impact of these 20 projects every day,” Underwood said in a news release. “We’re making sure our drinking water is clean and safe across northern Illinois, strengthening access to quality health care in rural communities, improving our public transit systems, and so much more.”

If approved, Sugar Grove would use the funds for a new building to train first responders with the fire district and those who go through Waubonsee Community College’s Fire Science Technology Program, according to a news release.

The training facility would have classrooms and specialized training areas to learn about auto extrication, aircraft rescue, water and ice rescue procedures, diver training, secure equipment storage and more.

In a public announcement Sept. 12, 2025, the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District said the facility was being built at 1660 Denny Road. The site also could be the home to a second fire station in the future, pending the growing needs of the department, according to the post.

The 14th District includes portions of DeKalb, Kane, Will and La Salle counties.