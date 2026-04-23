St. Charles East, Kaneland baseball secure conference sweeps: Wednesday’s Kane County sports roundup

Baseball

St. Charles East 11, Glenbard North 1: Dylan McCabe had three of seven doubles hit on the day while driving home four runs as the Saints (13-4, 5-1 DuKane) secured a three-game series sweep with the win. James Feigleson added three hits while stealing two bases and driving home two runs, and Andrew Evans tossed six shutout innings.

Kaneland 13, Rochelle 3 (6 innings): Joey Pozzi had three hits while driving home two runs, Nick Ridolfi had three RBIs, and Aidan Whildin capped off a 10-run sixth inning with a two-run double to help the Knights (6-7-1, 3-0 Interstate 8) clinch a sweep in the three-game series.

Batavia 6, Lake Park 5: Liam Darre hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the seventh, giving the Bulldogs (8-8-1, 4-2 DuKane) their only lead of the day, which they’d take to secure the rubber match of the three-game series. Michael Vander Luitgaren also had a two-run home run in the contest.

St. Charles North 11, Wheaton North 2: Ben Auer (four hits) and Mason Netcel each hit two doubles and drove in three runs, as the North Stars (9-7-1, 3-3 DuKane) scored seven unanswered runs to clinch the tiebreaker in the three-game series. Nolan Macholz added three hits in the game.

Prairie Ridge 4, Burlington Central 0: Tyler Koertgen, Zach Hartwig and Wagner Viebrock each recorded hits in the loss for the Rockets (6-8-2, 3-4 Fox Valley).

Softball

St. Charles East 10, Batavia 5: Despite recording six errors, Kylie LaRose drove home two on two hits and Hayden Sujack hit her 10th home run of the season to lead the Saints (14-4, 4-1 DuKane) in the win. Hannah Wulf allowed four hits and struck out 12 in the circle. Lauren Paganelis had two hits and Grace Warner had two RBIs in the loss for the Bulldogs (5-13, 2-3 DuKane).

Geneva 7, Wheaton North 6 (9 innings): Clara Lyons had three hits, including a game-tying two-run home run in the seventh inning and Avery Edison drove in the go-ahead run on a ground out in the ninth inning to help the Vikings (4-12, 1-4 DuKane) to their first conference win since 2024 and first over a team other than Batavia in conference since 2019. Meg O’Connor also had a two-run home run in the game.

Burlington Central 5, Crystal Lake Central 3 (9 innings): Alexis Skarda hit an RBI single for the lead in the ninth inning, and Madison Butler extended it with a sac fly to help the Rockets (6-8-1, 5-3 Fox Valley) secure the victory. Skarda finished with three RBIs and Mei Shirokawa had three hits, while Izzy Reed struck out 10 in 6⅔ innings in relief.

St. Charles North 5, Glenbard North 1: Jordyn McBride hit a two-run home run, Julianna Kouba had three RBIs and Abby Zawadzki allowed six hits and no earned runs as the North Stars (11-0, 5-0 DuKane) stayed undefeated on the season. Ella Heimbuch added two hits.

Ottawa 3, Kaneland 2 (8 innings): Ansley Ruh had a two-run home-run in the third inning, but the Knights (8-7-1, 2-3 Interstate 8) couldn’t add to it in the loss.

Boys Water Polo

St. Charles (co-op) 8, Neuqua Valley 7: Cade Linker scored the go-ahead goal with seven seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to secure the win for St. Charles (9-9). Teddy Williams had three goals and two assists, while Nate Park had 14 assists.