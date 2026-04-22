Makayla Van Dinther tosses 5-hit gem to lead St. Charles East softball: Tuesday’s KCC sports roundup

Softball

St. Charles East 8, Wheaton Warrenville South 0: Makayla Van Dinther tossed a five-hit shutout and struck out seven, and Hayden Sujack drove in three runs to help the Saints (14-4, 3-1 DuKane) to victory. Van Dinther, Brynn Maple and Morgan Beers led the team with two hits apiece.

St. Charles North 10, Glenbard East 0 (5 innings): Carrigan Rich allowed just one hit while striking four, and the North Stars (10-0) used an eight-run fourth inning to secure their 10th straight win. Julianna Kouba had a two-run home run, Abby Zawadzki added a two-run double and Faith Maleski drove in two off of two hits.

Aurora Central Catholic 15, Walther Christian 0 (4 innings): Corina Maratea tossed four perfect innings in the circle while striking out 10, and added a three-run home run in the win for the Chargers (3-12). Grace Grunloh (three hits) and Aly Salazar (two hits) each added a home run and drove home two runs. Angelena Russo and Karan Bohr also had two RBIs.

St. Francis 5, Trinity 0: Hannah Willix allowed two hits and struck out eight over five innings, and Alyssa Freeman struck out five over two innings to help the Spartans (13-4, 5-1 GCAC-White) win their eighth straight contest. Freeman and Willix also added an RBI at the plate, alongside Hannah Grivetti and Ava Delatorre.

Hampshire 11, Burlington Central 10: Zoe Hornsby (three RBIs) and Addison Skarda (two RBIs) each homered in the contest, while Mei Shirokawa added three hits and Madison Butler drove home two more runs, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win for the Rockets (5-8-1, 4-3 Fox Valley).

Willowbrook 9, Batavia 8: Amira Mendoza had three hits and added two RBIs, but the Bulldogs (5-13) allowed six runs over the final two innings to fall in walk-off fashion.

Baseball

Batavia 6, Lake Park 5: Ben Johnson recorded three hits, including a solo home run, Michael Vander Luitgaren added a three-run bomb and Brandon Oke had a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth inning to help the Bulldogs (7-8-1, 3-2 DuKane) even the three-game series.

St. Charles East 14, Glenbard North 0 (5 innings): Kyle LaRose drove in five runs off of a double and a triple, Nate Moline drove in three more off of two hits, and Gavin Fuscone allowed two hits over five scoreless innings to help the Saints (12-4, 4-1 DuKane) secure the series win.

Kaneland 18, Rochelle 3 (4 innings): Kanon Baxley hit two home runs and drove in four runs as part of a three-hit day to power the Knights (5-7-1, 2-0 Interstate 8) to secure the conference series. Hayden Foster and Nick Ridolfi each drove in three runs, while Aidan Whildin and Christopher Warner also drove home two apiece.

Geneva 8, Wheaton Warrenville South 5: Ryan Kastor had three hits, two of which were doubles, while driving home four runs to power the Vikings (15-2, 4-1 DuKane) to secure the conference series win. Alex Abraham added two hits that drove home two runs, and Josh Frieders recorded three base knocks.

St. Francis 9, Leo 5: Dillon Rukel had two hits that drove home three runs to power the Spartans (8-8, 2-0 CCL-White) to the series sweep. Mathew Griffin added two doubles and a RBI, while Chase Grigonis had two RBIs.

Montini 9, Aurora Central Catholic 8: The Chargers (6-10, 0-2 CCL-White) scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but fell just short in a valiant comeback effort. Luke Torrance had two hits, including a two-run home run to bring the team within one, and Tyler Davis drove home three on a bases-clearing double.

De La Salle 10, Marmion 8: Alec Gilsinn hit two solo home runs, and Charlie Zebig had two hits, including a home run, and drove home four, but it wasn’t enough for the Cadets (6-9, 1-1 CCL-White) to secure the sweep.

Wheaton North 7, St. Charles North 2: Ben Auer led the North Stars (8-7-1, 2-3 DuKane) on offense with three hits and an RBI.

Girls soccer

St. Charles East 6, Wheaton North 2: Sophia Wollenburg scored two goals and added two assists and Mya Leon scored two more goals to help the Saints (11-0-4, 1-0-1 DuKane) pull ahead in the second half for a win. Tatum Smith and Anika Dodrill also found the back of the net, while Reese Kyle added two assists.

St. Francis 5, De La Salle 1: Macie Schweiner had two goals to lead the Spartans (4-2, 2-2 Chicago Catholic) to a conference win. Sophia Homewood, Ashley Klein and Lorraine Surina also scored in the contest.