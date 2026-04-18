Mason Fetterolf comes up big twice for Batavia in win over Geneva

Mason Fetterolf came through in the clutch twice during Batavia’s 11-0 DuKane Conference win over Geneva on Friday.

In the top of the fourth inning, the freshman third baseman came to bat with two outs and the bases loaded. After getting behind in the count 0-2, Fetterolf smashed a double into straight away center field, plating two runners to put the Vikings in front 2-0.

An inning later, Fetterolf found herself in almost the same situation – the bases loaded but only one out. With a full count, the freshman delivered again with a double to the gap in right, knocking in two more runs that extended Batavia’s lead to 7-0.

“Well, I knew that I was down in the count, so I was just kind of being patient because normally I rush my at-bat,” Fetterolf said of her first double. “But today I just wanted to be patient and wait for my pitch, and it worked out.”

She used the same strategy for her next at-bat.

Fellow freshman Francesca Carter dominated in the circle. The right-hander struck out eight, issued no walks and scattered five singles to earn the win.

“I was really working the ball inside,” Carter said. “I was spinning the ball a bunch, and it really seemed to be successful for me.”

Fetterolf also scored twice, the first time on the second of four singles rapped out by sophomore Leah Paganelis.

“The last three games, Leah’s been hitting the ball really well for us,” said Batavia coach Torry Pryor. “And she plays a solid first base.”

Batavia (4-11, 1-2) scored five in the fourth, four in the fifth and two in the sixth for its first conference win.

“Anytime you play Geneva, it’s going to be a tough game, no matter what the record is for either team,” Pryor said. “But each game we’re getting better. We’ve played some tough teams and we’re just learning as we go.”

Batavia spoiled Geneva’s senior night. All five graduating players – Maddie Parsons, Maya Sabo, Sophia Stewart, Mariana LaVoy and Megan O’Connor – started for the Vikings.

“It feels so soon. I have done this for four years now,” O’Connor, a team captain, said about wrapping up her high school softball career. “There are so many people who have impacted me the past couple years and there are so many people who come and go. But I’m really grateful for (assistant) coach (Meg) Cohrs and (head) coach (Kaleigh) O’Brien. They’ve really helped shape this program into what it is now.”

Geneva (1-10, 0-3) is also a work in progress.

“I‘m very proud of the effort that these kids came out with today. The underclassmen did the jobs that we need them to do and are making impacts for us,” O’Brien said. “I think we just got to keep working, keep getting better. The more we are together as a team and the more we keep playing, the better we’re going to get.”

Jazmine Reddick and Clara Lyons accounted for four of Geneva’s hits with both sophomores connecting for two singles.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260417/softball/softball-fetterolf-delivers-big-blasts-in-batavias-win-over-geneva/