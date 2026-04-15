Hayden Sujack blasts 50th career home run in win over Kaneland: Tuesday’s Kane County Chronicle roundup

Softball

St. Charles East 11, Kaneland 0 (6 innings): Hayden Sujack had two doubles and a home run, her 50th of her career, while Brynn Maple added four hits, including a home run, and three RBIs in the win for the Saints (11-3). Lexi Majkszak also drove home three. Addison Coulter had a double in the game to lead the Knights (5-6-1).

St. Charles North 10, Geneva 3: Sienna Woodmancy recorded four hits while Abby Zawadski and Olivia Galiart each drove in two runs as the North Stars (6-0, 1-0 DuKane) scored seen unanswered runs to get the win. Clara Lyons had a three-run home run that tied the game in the sixth for the Vikings (1-8, 0-1).

St. Francis 8, Aurora Central Catholic 1: Lilly Konen had three hits, two of which went for home runs and drove home six runs as the Spartans (6-4, 1-1 GCAC - White) would secure their first conference win of the season. Morgan Vaghy had a solo home run for the Chargers (2-11, 0-3)

Lake Park 8, Batavia 1: Leah Paganelis drove in the only run for the Bulldogs (3-12, 0-2 DuKane).

Baseball

Batavia 11, Glenbard North 0: Colin Jack allowed just one hit in a complete game shutout and struck out eight for the Bulldogs (5-7-1, 1-1 DuKane). Ben Johnson and Chase Hampton each hit a home run to lead the offense.

Kaneland 6, Ottawa 3: Kanon Baxley and Joey Pozzi each drove in two runs for the Knights. (3-6-1, 1-0 Interstate 8). Baxley and Caleb Cornell had two hits each. Carter Grabowski scored twice. Hayden Foster pitched five innings for the win, allowing two runs, both earned and six hits. He struck out four and walked eight.

Brother Rice 5, Marmion 3: Matthew Tulley had two hits and drove in two, while Alec Gilsinn added two hits and an RBI in the loss for the Cadets (4-6-1).

DePaul Prep 5, St. Francis 2: Dylan Zagotta had the lone RBI in the loss for the Spartans (6-6)

Girls soccer

Oswego East 3, Batavia 0: The Bulldogs fell to 1-3-1 with the loss.