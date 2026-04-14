St. Charles East softball, girls soccer pick up wins in shortened day: Monday’s Kane County Chronicle roundup

Softball

St. Charles East 8, Glenbard North 0: Makayla Van Dinther and Hannah Wulf allowed just three hits in the circle and Hayden Sujack hit a two-run home run to help the Saints (10-3, 1-0 DuKane) win their conference opener. Morgan Beers added two hits and two RBIs, while Kylie LaRose and Brynn Maple each had a double and an RBI.

Prairie Ridge 4, Burlington Central 1: Madison Butler drove in the only run for the Rockets (4-6-1, 3-1 Fox Valley), who managed four hits on the day.

Girls soccer

St. Charles East 6, Glenbard East 0: Mya Leon recorded her third hat trick of the season, Sophia Wollenberg added two goals and Lilli Margewich added another for the Saints (9-0-3) before the game was called for weather at halftime.

Baseball

Burlington Central 11, Cary-Grove 6: Jaxton Botvee had two hits, including a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning, to help the Rockets (6-5-2, 3-1 Fox Valley) score seven unanswered runs to get a comeback victory. Thomas Koertgen, David Hintz and Wagner Viebrock each had two hits and two RBIs, with the latter of the three hitting a home run.

Glenbard North 4, Batavia 2: Gavin McKelvie had the only RBI in the contest and Danny Strong had 10 strikeouts in five innings of work, but the Bulldogs (4-7-1, 0-1 DuKane) dropped their conference opener.

Brother Rice 15, Aurora Central Catholic 0 (4 innings): The Chargers (6-6) accumulated four hits in the loss.