Connecting people, with purpose: Harrison Schneider is educator, church deacon, volunteer

Harrison Schneider is one of three nominees for the 2026 Charlemagne Award, presented by the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by Harrison Schneider)

Harrison Schneider has devoted decades of quiet and meaningful volunteerism from the time he moved to St. Charles from New York in 1969.

With a background in curriculum and instruction, he was recruited to East Aurora School District 131 and worked with new teachers to help them get a good start. Later, he became an associate superintendent of the Kane County Regional Office of Education involved with the Administrators Academy.

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He is proud of his two children, who attended St. Charles schools, his 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He has dedicated his career to education and youth development, while volunteerism plays an important role in his life.

Schneider is one of three nominees for the 2026 Charlemagne Award, presented by the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce. The recipient will be selected by the Chamber Board of Directors.

“I’ve been blessed in so many ways,” says Schneider. “St. Charles is a great place to live and raise children. There are so many opportunities here. If you are a parent, you won’t be bored. You’ll always be busy.”

Schneider’s service flows through education, faith and nonprofit leadership. His mentorship and fundraising efforts have positively influenced countless local youth, individuals and organizations. He says he asked himself how he could make a difference.

“I like connecting people to learn and help each other and then committed myself to do it with purpose,” he says. “I really became intentional with it.”

He is a longtime member and past president of the Kiwanis Club of St. Charles and finds his involvement very satisfying.

“It really is a great club filled with humor, camaraderie and focused on service to our community,” he said. “We meet at the Baker Methodist Church and through our fundraising, are proud to fund over 30 grants a year to local organizations through an application process.”

Schneider is involved with the Kiwanis Key Clubs and serves as one of the liaisons with the North Key Club at St. Charles North and St. Charles East high schools.

“The Key Clubs are involved with service projects,” he adds. “The students help us at the Northern Illinois Food Bank; bell-ringing for the Salvation Army; and at our annual Peanut Day. It’s a wonderful way for the students to learn by doing.”

An ordained deacon and elder at Fox Valley Presbyterian Church in Geneva, Schneider enjoys working with youth groups and their mission trips.

“These trips are hard but those involved gain great experience,” he says. He notes trips taken to the Exceptional Persons Camp in Iowa, which serves special needs adults.

“Our youth are matched with a special needs adult and are with them almost 24/7. They get involved together with arts and crafts, swimming, horseback riding, and many other events. It’s a tremendous growth experience for everyone,” he says.

Schneider is also a board member of the Renaissance Foundation, which helps local underserved children.

He humbly reacted to being named a nominee for the Charlemagne Award.

“This was really a surprise,” he said. “I know and respect my fellow nominees and many people who have won this honor. They are all great servants of the community. I believe in service and practicing it. Being a part of Kiwanis is my commitment and I could not have found a better place to live and raise a family than in St. Charles. It offers great opportunities for children and youth.”