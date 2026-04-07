St. Charles Chamber’s Charlemagne Awards Dinner set for May 1

The St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce will give out its highest honor, the Charlemagne Award, at the Chamber’s annual awards dinner, planned for May 1 at Royal Fox Country Club in St. Charles.

Tickets and sponsorships are still available for the 58th-annual event, which has a Monte Carlo-inspired theme and includes game tables, dinner, the awards presentation, dancing and more.

The Charlemagne Award “recognizes an individual whose leadership, service and impact have shaped our business community in lasting and meaningful ways. It is reserved for those whose legacy defines excellence – visionaries who have built, strengthened, and elevated the St. Charles region over decades of dedication.”

The nominees this year are Harrison Schneider, Ron Onesti and state Sen. Don DeWitte.

The chamber will also honor “outstanding businesses and community leaders who help our community thrive” with the chamber’s LEAP and Civic Image Awards.

Tickets cost $195 and registration ends April 24.

For information, visit the chamber’s website at stcharleschamber.com.