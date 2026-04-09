Arcada Theatre’s Ron Onesti aims to ‘bring the magic’ to his St. Charles ‘extended family’

Arcada Theatre President and CEO Ron Onesti, shown in 2021, has been bringing culture and giving back to St. Charles for more than 20 years. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The entertainment industry and pride of heritage and family traditions are all deeply embedded into the life, heart and soul of Ron Onesti.

Through his passion, energy and efforts, Onesti – president and CEO of Arcada Theatre, the historic landmark and renowned cultural destination – has played a vital role in revitalizing downtown St. Charles through arts, entertainment and tourism.

[ Charlemagne Awards dinner set for May 1 ]

“This is my 21st year here in St. Charles,” notes Onesti, “and since day one, the community embraced me. It has inspired me to do whatever I can to bring the magic here all year long.”

Onesti is one of three nominees for the 2026 Charlemagne Award, presented by the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce. The recipient will be selected by the Chamber Board of Directors.

With his unique enthusiasm for entertainment and innumerable connections with top performers all over the world, Onesti is able to captivate audiences and bring the very best entertainers to the Arcada Theatre. He prides himself on personally taking care of the entertainers and feeding them his famous meatballs as if they were his family members.

“They can count on me to take care of them when they are here,” Onesti says. “Everything matters in this business and I’m proud that what I do is always relationship based. I treat them as if they were coming to my own home.”

Attracting top entertainers over the past two decades, the Arcada Theatre’s growth has brought hundreds of thousands of visitors to downtown St. Charles, helping support local businesses and economic development. Onesti’s efforts have made Arcada a cornerstone of St. Charles’ cultural identity. The theater hosts over 300 annual events, employs more than 200 people.

Onesti has seen many changes in St. Charles over the past five years.

“This beautiful classic and historic area is on the cutting edge of contemporary change that will serve the next generation of all ages for years to come,” he says. “I feel charged to execute these challenges for all of us to move forward.”

Onesti feels more than humbled to be nominated for a Charlemagne Award.

“I am so proud of what the Arcada has come to be,” he said. “The locals love it and appreciate it, but the Arcada is widely known on a national scope too. As a rock n’ roll venue, we have a highly regarded national presence.”

With his love for the community, Onesti is an active civic supporter of organizations such as the chamber, St. Charles Business Alliance, CASA Kane County and the St. Charles History Museum.

“I feel it is very important to give back,” says Onesti. “The St. Charles community is like my extended family members. I have so much respect for first responders, local schools, and nonprofits and support them whenever I can.”

Onesti “grew up in an ideal, classic Italian family that was warm and inviting,” he says. “That set the stage for me to be filled with passion in helping others.”