Semi-trailer spills hazardous bleach in Aurora, roadway reopened after cleanup

(file photo) The Aurora Fire Department responded to a hazardous chemical bleach leak from a semi-trailer in Aurora on April, 7, 2026. (Provided By The City of Aurora)

Around 30 gallons of hazardous concentrated bleach leaked from a semi-trailer in Aurora on Tuesday.

Authorities said some of the hazardous chemicals leaked into nearby storm drains.

The Aurora Fire Department responded around 10:25 a.m. on April 7 to the 2700 block of Beverly Drive.

Upon arrival, the crew found a punctured container inside the semi-trailer leaking the hazardous chemicals.

“Fire crews quickly contained the spill and recovered the (hazardous) material from catch basins,” the department said in a post.

The container was secured to prevent further leaking. A private contractor assisted the crew with the chemical cleanup.

The Aurora Police Department closed the roadway while crews worked on the cleanup.

The roadway has been reopened, and the clean-up has been completed. Authorities say there is no current danger to the public.