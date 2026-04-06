No parade at Swedish Days in Geneva this year

Carol Smith, left, and Diane Coughlin hold the welcome sign to start the parade on Anderson Boulevard during the 75th annual Swedish Days parade on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in downtown Geneva. The Geneva Chamber of Commerce canceled the 2026 parade. (Ryan Rayburn/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

The Grand Parade, traditionally held during Geneva’s Swedish Days, won’t take place this year.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce announced in a post that the parade, which is traditionally held on the final day of Swedish Days, is being canceled this year to help ensure long-term sustainability of the Swedish Days Festival, a long-held, community-favorite tradition in town.

[ See photo gallery from 2025's Swedish Days parade ]

“While we understand this is a beloved tradition and regret any disappointment this may cause, this thoughtful decision reflects the chamber’s commitment to ensuring the long-term success and sustainability of one of Geneva’s most cherished community celebrations,” the chamber’s post read.

Swedish Days tends to attract around 200,000 visitors each year over a five-day stretch of events. Last year, the city celebrated the 75th anniversary of the festival. Around 45,000 people were estimated at last year’s Grand Parade, according to the city’s website.

In its post, the chamber said that in place of the parade, the chamber plans family-friendly events in downtown Geneva on the Sunday of Swedish Days “creating new opportunities for the community to gather and celebrate.”

“We remain excited for this year’s festival and look forward to bringing the community together for another memorable Swedish Days,” the chamber posted.

The chamber said the parade is taking “a pause” for this year, suggesting it could return in the future.

Some people responded on social media that they were disheartened by the news. One poster on Facebook called the development “so disappointing, I have been taking my kids every year since they were little,” and expressing hope the parade returns next year.

Swedish Days is scheduled for June 24 to 28. For information is at the chamber website: genevachamber.com/events/swedish-days.