Kaneland senior Marshawn Cocroft is the 2025-26 Kane County Chronicle Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Kaneland's Marshawn Cocroft drives against Morton's Owen Adams during their IHSA Class 3A supersectional matchup in the Convocation Center in March at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Kaneland basketball coach Ernie Colombe admits he wasn’t sure what to expect when he heard that Marshawn Cocroft was transferring from Aurora Christian to join the Knights two years ago.

“Not really,” Colombe said. “I had been reading stuff about him in the paper, but I didn’t know that much about him.”

Most of the Knights’ players were aware of Cocroft since he had grown up playing with them in the pre-high school days.

“They all knew him,” Colombe said.

Cocroft, a 5-foot-10 point guard, made his presence felt quickly, earning Interstate Eight Conference Player of the Year honors after leading the Knights to a 32-2 record and first Class 3A sectional title since 1982 during his junior season.

“I was amazed at how easily he fit in,” Colombe said, “probably because of him knowing these guys before.

“He was a leader right off the bat.”

Cocroft picked up where he left off this season.

Leading the Knights to a 30-0 regular-season showing, the senior carried his superb play into the postseason. Cocroft scored 16 points during their 51-41 sectional championship victory over Crystal Lake South before adding 16 points, three assists, and a pair of steals in their 49-47 supersectional triumph over Morton — earning the school’s first downstate berth in 44 years.

Earlier this month, Cocroft helped guide the Knights to a third-place 3A state finish in Champaign, scoring a game-high 17 points in their 35-32 victory over Leo.

For his efforts, Cocroft has been selected as the 2025-26 Kane County Chronicle Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

“My senior year was fantastic,” Cocroft said. “I’m proud of the team and of my accomplishments. We were taking every team’s best shot every night.”

Cocroft finished the season with big numbers – averaging 21 points per game (734 total points), shooting 54% from the field (276 of 508), 40% from 3-point range (71 of 176), 77% at the free-throw line (111 of 145), 3.7 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per contest as Kaneland finished with a 36-1 mark.

“We were very fortunate to have him,” said Colombe, whose team posted a 68-3 record the past two seasons. “He has been a huge part of that.”

Cocroft impressed his coach daily both on and off the court.

“He is one of the best kids I’ve coached in terms of his character,” Colombe said. “He is humble. He is a hard worker. He is competitive. He wants to win every drill. When you see that from one of your best players, others tend to follow.

“The way he practices every day. His impact on the program will last well beyond this season. It will only help the younger guys down the road. Being able to go downstate, they all got a taste of it.”

Before he arrived in Maple Park, Cocroft enjoyed a solid two-year run at Aurora Christian, where he helped lead the Eagles to a fourth-place Class 1A state finish as a sophomore in 2024.

He scored 36 points during the Eagles’ 70-65 state semifinal loss to West Central.

“I remember being nervous about state,” Cocroft said. “This time, it was my turn to lead the team since I knew what to expect. I could calm my teammates down.”

Last summer, Cocroft worked on improving his already strong game.

“I became faster, using a quicker first step,” he said. “I worked on my shooting off the dribble, and I worked on getting stronger. Me and [former teammate] Freddy [Hassan] spent a lot of time in the weight room.”

“In my eyes, he became even more of a leader this season,” Colombe said. “On the court, he was a better shooter and a stronger player, finishing around the rim more. He has always been able to handle the ball.”

At times, teammates Jalen Carter, Isaiah Gipson, Evan Frieders and Connor Kimme helped relieve some of the ball handling and defensive duties from Cocroft.

“Marshawn is capable of guarding the best player on opposing teams,” Colombe said, “but we tried not to wear him out. On the offensive end, he can take over a game — and he makes others better.”

Cocroft was at his best when his team needed it most.

Trailing Sycamore by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter, Kaneland forced overtime on Cocroft’s late, end-to-end layup, then escaped with a 73-68 home court victory.

“He’s the best player that we see,” Sycamore coach Ethan Franklin said of Cocroft, a two-time Interstate Eight Player of the Year. “He’s absolutely fantastic. He found a way and willed his team to a win.”

Cocroft’s favorite moments?

“Becoming the first team to win three straight Plano Christmas Classic championships,” he said. “That and our senior night with my parents and family. Team dinners with my teammates.”

“I’ll remember all the times at practices and every summer when the guys come to my house for a barbecue and swimming,” Colombe said. “I’ll remember our arguments over who is better — he’s a LeBron James guy, I’m a Michael Jordan guy.”

Cocroft will take his talents to Grand Valley State, an NCAA Division II school in Michigan.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Cocroft, who plans to study pre-physical therapy. “I’ll spend the summer lifting and working on every part of my game.”

Playing 141 varsity games, Cocroft finishes his high school career with a record of 115-26.

His decision to return to his local school paid dividends.

“I’m happy with the decision I made to join my old childhood friends the last couple years at Kaneland,” Cocroft said. “It made me better as a player and helped me grow as a better person.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260317/boys-basketball/boys-basketball-fox-valley-all-area-captain-comes-back-to-kaneland-leads-knights-to-68-3-record-in/