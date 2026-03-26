Kane County Chronicle 2025-26 Boys Basketball All-Area team

Kaneland's Jeffrey Hassan (34) takes a shot during the game on Wednesday Jan. 14, 2026, while being defended by St. Charles North's Cooper Mellican (23) held at Kaneland High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

First team

Kaneland's Marshawn Cocroft (Photo Provided By Kaneland Athleti)

Marshawn Cocroft, Kaneland, sr., guard: The 2025-26 Kane County Chronicle Player of the Year, Cocroft led the Knights averaging 21 points, 3.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. The GVSU commit topped 2,000 career points in the season, was named the Interstate 8 Player of the Year and an Illinois Basketball Coaching Association First Team All-Stater, and led Kaneland to a third-place finish in Class 3A.

Kaneland's Jeffrey Hassan (Photo Provided By Kaneland )

Jeffrey Hassan, Kaneland, jr., forward: Hassan averaged 12.1 points (67% shooting), 9.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots to lead the Knights to a third-place finish in Class 3A. He earned IBCA Second Team All-State honors and was named to the Interstate 8 All-Conference team.

St. Charles North's Cooper Mellican (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athle)

Cooper Mellican, St. Charles North, sr., forward: A three-year starter for the North Stars, Mellican finished the season averaging 18.8 points (56% shooting) and 6.1 rebounds. Was a unanimous selection for DuKane All-Conference honors.

Geneva's Nathan Palmer (Photo Provided By Geneva Athletics)

Nathan Palmer, Geneva, sr., guard: A key part of the Vikings’ 25-win season, Palmer led the team, averaging 16 points, 2.6 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game. He earned Class 3A IBCA Third Team All-State honors and earned DuKane All-Conference honors.

St. Francis's Ben Whorlow (Stephan Bates 630-253-5441)

Ben Whorlow, St. Francis, jr., forward: Whorlow pounded the paint for the Spartans, averaging 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks per game. He earned Class 3A IBCA Third Team All-State honors while leading the Spartans to a sectional title.

Second team

Batavia's Evan Blankenship (Photo Provided By Batavia A)

Evan Blankenship, Batavia, sr., guard/forward: Blankenship led the Bulldogs, averaging 12 points and six rebounds per game. The Illinois-Wesleyan commit was a Class 4A IBCA Special Mention All-State selection and named to the DuKane All-Conference team.

Aurora Central Catholic's Nick Czerak (Photo Provided By Aurora Central Catholic A)

Nick Czerak, Aurora Central Catholic, jr., guard: Czerak led the Chargers, averaging 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game. The junior was an honorable mention for CCL All-Conference honors and scored his 1,000th career point.

Kaneland's Connor Kimme (Photo Provided By Kaneland Athletics)

Connor Kimme, Kaneland, sr., guard: A sharpshooter for the Knights, Kimme averaged 11 points (52% 3-pointer) and 3.3 rebounds per game for the third-place Knights. Named to the Interstate 8 All-Conference team.

Marmion's Joey Kramer (Photo Provided By Marmion )

Joey Kramer, Marmion, jr., guard: Kramer paced the Cadets on both sides of the ball, averaging 12.6 points (57% shooting), 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Earned Fourth Team All-CCL honors.

Burlington Central's Patrick Magan (Russ Hodges)

Patrick Magan, jr., Burlington Central, forward: Magan paced the Rockets, averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Magan was named to the Fox Valley All-Conference team.

Honorable mentions

Benneck Braden, jr., Burlington Central; Dane Farrar, jr., Batavia; Evan Frieders, sr., Kaneland; Tanner Hozian, sr., St. Francis; Gabe Jensen, sr., Geneva; Xavier Justice. sr., Batavia Jake Love, sr., St. Charles North; Ben Piekarz, so., Marmion; Joe Reid, sr., Batavia; Ali Tharwani, sr., Marmion