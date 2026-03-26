Abby Zawadski tosses gem as St. Charles North downs Burlington Central: Wednesday’s KCC sports roundup

Softball

St. Charles North 8, Burlington Central 0: Abby Zawadski allowed just one hit and struck out eight batters in the circle, and added two hits and two RBIs in the batters box to lead the North Stars (2-0) over the Rockets (1-4). Julianna Kouba added three hits in the win for North. Mei Shirokawa recorded the only hit for the Rockets.

St. Francis 12, Nazareth 4: Six different hitters had multi-hit games as the Spartans (3-0) used an offensive onslaught to take the win. Lilly Konen led the way with three RBIs, and Lauren Kennedy added three hits.

Kaneland 6, Serena 4: Addison Coulter had two hits, including a two-run double in the top of the seventh inning, which proved to be the difference as the Knights (1-1) took their first win of the season.

Lincoln-Way East 3, St. Charles East 0: Hayden Sujack recorded the lone hit in the loss for the Saints (3-1). Hannah Wulf allowed just four hits and struck out six in four innings of relief.

Montini 10, Aurora Central Catholic 1: Leanna Jaquez drove in the only run for the Chargers (0-6).

Baseball

Burlington Central 11, Batavia 11: In a back-and-forth contest, the Rockets (2-1-1) and Bulldogs (2-2-1) couldn’t break the high-scoring tie before the game fell to darkness. Liam Schultz led the Rockets with a double and home run while driving in five runs. Ben Johnson (3-run) and Ryan Rodriguez (solo) each homered for the Bulldogs, and Michael Vander Luitgaren added three hits.

Wheaton North 11, St. Francis 7: The Spartans (2-3) gave up nine runs in the first three innings and couldn’t recover in the loss. James McGrath had an RBI double and solo home run, and Chase Grigonis also had two hits and two RBIs.

Wheaton Academy 6, Kaneland 3: Aidan Whildin, Christopher Warner and Cason Humay each had a hit in the loss for the Knights (0-1-1).

Oswego 8, Marmion 0: Matthew Tulley had the only hit for the Cadets (0-3).