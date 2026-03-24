Students at Batavia’s Vanguard Gifted Academy participate in global bird count

Vanguard Gifted Academy students participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count to help Cornell Lab of Ornithology researchers track bird populations globally (Photo provided by Vanguard Gifted Academy )

Students at Vanguard Gifted Academy in Batavia recently participated in the Great Backyard Bird Count to help Cornell Lab of Ornithology researchers track bird populations globally.

“At Vanguard, we believe that education should be authentic,” Vanguard Gifted Academy head of school Amy Trujillo said in a news release. “Participating in the Bird Count isn’t just a science lesson; it’s a chance for our students to see themselves as contributors to a global body of knowledge.”

Vanguard Gifted Academy touts itself as dedicated to providing experiences that guide children to innovate, think and create in a low-stress, high-challenge environment to encourage students to explore passions while developing emotional and academic tools.

The release also said the academy emphasizes access to high-quality STEAM experiences. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The bird count in February is one of several national initiatives academy students participate in to benchmark growth against peers nationally. The school’s highlight benchmark initiatives include the Noetic Learning Math Contest and Math Kangaroo.

The academy currently is accepting applications for the 2026-27 school year and registration for its “Innovation Odyssey” summer program. The school will offer enrolling families a “Smart Deposit” incentive, meaning half of the credited summer program can be applied to fall enrollment costs.

The school also holds community events including Public Math Circles, a Discovery Day Open House and the Julia Robinson Math Festival.

For information, visit VanguardGiftedAcademy.org.