Kane County state’s attorney fields 9 Election Day complaints during primary

"I Voted" stickers sit on a table at the Holloway Center in Dixon on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office fielded nine complaints related to Election Day behavior, ranging from reported electioneering near polling places to alleged campaign sign violations.

The state’s attorney’s office operated an “Election Day Hotline” during the March 17 primary election for voters who may “observe or experience voting problems or irregularities.”

State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser thanked the office’s assistant state’s attorneys, the Kane County Clerk’s Office, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement for “being proactive on election day and offering valuable support across the county.”

“My office remains committed to addressing any additional concerns brought to our attention,” Mosser said in a release by the state’s attorney’s office.

Mosser said all nine election day complaints were resolved successfully by the office’s assistant state’s attorneys. She said the assistant state’s attorneys also visited each polling place in the county to ensure legal practices.

Two callers reported that a person was electioneering “just outside the campaign-free zone and that they felt intimidated.” The office contacted the election judges at the involved polling location and confirmed the person, described as “a candidate,” was not attempting to electioneer within the campaign-free zone of 100 feet from the polling place, according to Mosser’s office.

Another two callers complained that campaign signs were located at churches or private schools that had applied campaign-free zone requirements to their entire property as permitted by state law. The office spoke to election judges who ensured compliance with the law, according to the release.

Another complaint involved concerns about voting machines set up with the display facing inward toward the room. The person expressed concerns about voter privacy. Mosser’s office went to the polling place and confirmed that voter privacy and ballot secrecy were being protected, according to the release.

Two other callers complained about receiving ballots for the wrong party after having applied for a particular ballot. Through the office’s intervention, the voters were able to receive the correct ballots, according to the release.