Unofficial election results: 3 Democrats battle for Kane County Treasurer to take on GOP incumbent

(file photo) Residents headed to the polls on March 17, 2026 to cast their ballots for the Kane County Treasurer primary. (Alex T. Paschal)

Three Democratic candidates are vying to become their party’s nominee for Kane County Treasurer to challenge incumbent Republican Chris Lauzen.

Lauzen is seeking his second term as treasurer. He previously said it will be his final term.

Democrat Penny Wegman, of Elgin, previously said she is running to bring transparency, modernization enhancements, and improved efficiency to the office. She is currently the Kane County Auditor and was previously on the Kane County Board.

Candidate Connie Cain, of Gilberts, was previously a Republican who served as Director of Financial Operations in the Treasurer’s Office from May 2023 to late 2024. Cain said she switched parties because it better aligns with her priorities of “collaborative, transparent, and community-focused leadership.”

Candidate Scott Johansen, of Campton Hills, said he’s running for office because he’s “seen poor communication practices between the Treasurer and the Kane County Board.”

Early election results so far show that Wegman’s in the lead, with 14,991 votes, compared to Cain with 3,072 votes and Johansen with 3,188 votes. Results won’t be certified for two weeks after the election.

Wegman said her experience will help her foster a good working relationship with the County Board to manage county finances effectively. She said the county functions better when its leaders “communicate, cooperate, and stay focused on the job.”

If elected, Wegman said she will ensure residents do not “have to dig” to understand how county money is handled.

“The office can do a better job of clearly showing where funds come from, how they are invested, and how decisions are made,” Wegman previously told Shaw Local News. “Making that information easier to access and easier to understand helps build trust and gives both the County Board and the public a clearer picture of how taxpayer dollars are being managed.”

Wegman said the office needs to use up-to-date systems to make the work more effective and secure.

Cain previously ran as a Republican for Illinois House District 66 in 2022. She’s a certified public accountant and was previously a Dundee Township Precinct Committee person. She said her experience in accounting, auditing, budgeting, financial operations, fraud investigations, and dispute resolutions will help her if elected.

“We need fresh, collaborative leadership to preserve essential services, invest wisely in our infrastructure and communities, and protect taxpayer dollars with transparency and efficiency,” Cain previously told Shaw Local News.

If elected, Cain said she will improve the office’s modernization and customer service.

“I’ll prioritize clear online dashboards, regular updates, and full cooperation with independent audits so taxpayers can see exactly how their dollars are collected, invested and spent,” Cain said.

Johansen is a retiree who previously managed two electronics manufacturing businesses. He was previously a precinct committee person.

“I have seen poor practical budgeting practices in the creation of the county budget,” Johansen previously told Shaw Local News. “There does not seem to be sufficient focus on the needs of Kane County citizens regarding the slow, escalating costs our county is experiencing. I can contribute ideas, programs and financial analysis in those areas.”

If elected, Johansen said he would validate that all investment practices are free of any conflicts of interest.

Johansen said he would expand outreach efforts so residents can better utilize property tax assistance programs.

“Programs do exist and there are people using them, just not enough attention is being paid in this area,” Johansen said. “Our citizens need assistance understanding those programs and how they can apply to them.”

Check back for updates.