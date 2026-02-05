2026 Election Questionnaire: Connie Cain, Kane County Treasurer

Name: Connie Cain

What office are you seeking: Kane County Treasurer

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 64

Occupation and employer: I am a Certified Public Accountant with over 20 years of experience in accounting, auditing, budgeting, financial operations, fraud investigations, and dispute resolution. I currently work as Staff Accountant at the American Foundry Society, a non-profit organization in Schaumburg where I handle financial reporting, budgeting, and contribute to the management of endowment investments and related financial activities.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have held the elected office of Dundee Township Precinct Committeeperson, DU 20, representing my precinct in grassroots party activities, voter engagement, and local organizing.

City: I am currently living in Gilberts, Illinois.

Campaign website: I am engaging votes through my Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/connie.cain.300/

Education: I graduated from North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. I also completed the Professional Accounting – CPA Preparation Certificate at Oakton Community College, where my diploma recognizes me as a President’s Scholar.

Community involvement: I have been actively involved in my community over the years, though my current schedule with full time work as Staff Accountant at the American Foundry Society and my campaign for Kane County Treasurer has limited my availability for regular volunteer commitments lately.Previously, I served as an elected Dundee Township Precinct Committeeperson DU 20, a grassroots role whereI engaged voters, supported local organizing, and helped with community outreach.I also belong to the Lincoln Lobby, a tax policy advocacy group, and have volunteered as a Tax Policy Advocate, working to promote fair and efficient tax policies for Illinois residents.My professional experience, 20 plus years as a CPA including fraud investigations, dispute resolution, and financial operations in the Kane County Treasurer’s Office, has allowed me to serve the public through accountable stewardship of resources. Running for Treasurer is my current way of giving back to Kane County, focusing on transparency, efficiency, and protecting taxpayer dollars for all residents.I am always open to supporting community efforts when time allows and encourage others to get involved. Kane County has many great organizations making a difference,

Marital status/Immediate family: I have been married to Richard for 39 years, and we have a son together. My family has been a strong source of support throughout my career and campaign.

Why are you running for this office?

I’m running for Kane County Treasurer as a Democrat in the March 17, 2026 primary because Kane County is growing rapidly and facing real budget challenges, especially as federal relief funds dwindle. We need fresh, collaborative leadership to preserve essential services, invest wisely in our infrastructure and communities, and protect taxpayer dollars with transparency and efficiency.

With over 20 years as a Certified Public Accountant, including expertise in auditing, budgeting, technology systems, fraud investigations, and dispute resolution, plus my hands-on experience as Director of Financial Operations in the Treasurer’s Office from May 2023 to late 2024, I bring proven financial know-how and insider knowledge of how to manage our $1.5 billion in annual property tax collections responsibly.

As a U.S. Army Reserves veteran, I learned discipline, duty, and integrity—values I’ll apply every day to this role. Most importantly, I have experience in professional dispute resolution and can be counted on to use diplomacy to settle disagreements and work across party lines for the benefit of our 500,000 residents. I’m the same trusted neighbor and advocate I’ve always been, evolving with Kane County to serve its future better. Together, we can build trust, strengthen fiscal responsibility, and ensure every dollar is safeguarded for our community.

I humbly ask for your support in the Democratic primary. Let’s put taxpayers first. If you’d like to connect, follow my updates on Facebook at (https://www.facebook.com/connie.cain.300/).

What are your top three priorities for this position?

1. Ensure Maximum Transparency and Accountability

Make financial reporting timely, accessible, informative, and easy to understand for every resident. I’ll prioritize clear online dashboards, regular updates, and full cooperation with independent audits so taxpayers can see exactly how their dollars are collected, invested, and spent. With my CPA expertise, fraud investigation background, and prior role in the Treasurer’s Office, I’ll build on existing practices to deliver objective oversight that builds lasting trust.

Improve Efficiency, Modernization, and Customer Service

Streamline operations with user-friendly technology and actively seek resident feedback through surveys, town halls, or online forms to make tax payments, inquiries, and services faster and friendlier. From my hands-on experience managing financial systems and current role at the American Foundry Society (overseeing endowment investments and reporting), I’ll focus on practical improvements that put residents first and reduce frustration.

Protect Taxpayer Dollars Through Prudent Investments and Fiscal Responsibility

Maximize safe returns on idle funds while minimizing risk, using competitive bidding where appropriate to get the best rates, and maintaining strong reserves amid budget challenges. As a U.S. Army Reserves veteran with discipline and integrity, I’ll work collaboratively across party lines to preserve essential services, avoid unnecessary tax increases, and safeguard the $1.5 billion in annual property taxes for Kane County’s future.

These priorities stem from my proven financial know-how, insider office experience, and commitment to serving our 500,000 residents with diplomacy and objectivity. Together, we can strengthen fiscal responsibility and build a stronger Kane County.

Is the office adequately staffed and funded? Would you seek additional funding for the office if elected? How would you spend it and how would you justify that to taxpayers?

The Treasurer’s Office is currently functional and meeting basic service needs, but there is clear room for improvement in transparency, customer service, efficiency, and resident engagement. With retirements on the horizon and ongoing budget pressures from Kane County’s growth, the office needs fresh leadership to address these opportunities without unnecessary increases in funding or staffing.

I would not seek additional funding. My first priority would be to maximize efficiency within existing resources through better processes, modern technology, and proactive resident feedback. This includes streamlining tax payment options, improving online tools, and ensuring faster, friendlier responses to inquiries. All of these objectives can be achieved with current staffing levels.

Every effort would be focused on delivering measurable results: faster processing, fewer errors, higher safe investment returns, and better accessibility for residents. With my 20+ years as a CPA, experience in fraud investigations and dispute resolution, and prior role inside the Treasurer’s Office, I am well-positioned to make meaningful improvements responsibly and efficiently. The goal is stronger service and stewardship, not expansion for its own sake. Together, we can make the office work even better for every Kane County resident.

What, if any, deficiencies do you see in how the office is run, and how would you address them?

The Treasurer’s Office is currently functional and meeting basic service needs, but there are clear deficiencies in several areas that need fresh leadership to address effectively. Key deficiencies I see include:

• Limited transparency and communication: Financial information and processes could be more accessible and user-friendly for residents, with better online tools and regular public updates to build trust.

• Customer service and responsiveness: Taxpayers who are confused or struggling often need more patient, diplomatic assistance and faster resolutions, which could reduce frustration and improve overall experience.

• Modernization and efficiency: While core operations run, there is room to streamline workflows with updated technology, proactive resident feedback, and better preparation for staff retirements (four upcoming, as noted publicly) to avoid disruptions

• Workplace dynamics and collaboration: From my time in the office, and public reports, there have been concerns about communication, information sharing with other county departments, and a collaborative environment that supports staff and cross-office work.

As Treasurer, I would address these by:

• Implementing clear, timely, and easy-to-understand financial reporting and dashboards for greater transparency.

• Enhancing customer service with friendly, patient support (phone, in-person, email), active feedback mechanisms (surveys, town halls), and diplomatic resolution of issues, drawing on my professional dispute resolution experience.

• Modernizing operations through user-friendly tech upgrades and process improvements to make payments, inquiries, and services faster and more efficient using existing resources first.

• Fostering a positive, collaborative workplace with objective leadership, open communication, and strong training to handle retirements smoothly and support staff.

These changes would be driven by my 20+ years as a CPA, hands-on experience as Director of Financial Operations in the Treasurer’s Office (2023–2024), and current role as Staff Accountant at the American Foundry Society managing endowment investments. My approach is always objective, transparent, and focused on protecting taxpayer dollars while delivering better service for our 500,000 residents. Fresh leadership can turn these opportunities into real improvements without unnecessary costs.

Do you see ways that you can improve transparency in the treasurer’s office?

Yes, there are several practical ways toimprove transparencyin the Kane County Treasurer’s Office,building on the existing foundation while addressing opportunities for greater accessibility andpublic trust.The Treasurer’s Office already provides solid online tools and basic services for residents, butthere are clear opportunities to make financial information more accessible, understandable, and proactive for everyone.

My top improvements would include:

Enhanced, user-friendly financial dashboards and regular public reports:

Create simple, intuitive online portals (similar to the county’s existing checkbook but expanded for Treasurer-specific data) showing real-time or monthly summaries of collections, investments, interest income, and disbursements. Make reports timely, visual, and in plain language so non-experts can easily see how taxpayer dollars are managed and invested.

Proactive communication and education:

Send clearer, more frequent updates via email, social media, or a dedicated transparency section on the website, explaining investment strategies, returns, reserve levels, and how they benefit residents (e.g., generating interest income to offset taxes).

These changes would require no major new funding, just smarter use of existing tools and acommitment to openness. With my 20+ years as a CPA, hands-on experience as Director of Financial Operations in the Treasurer’s Office (2023–2024), and current role managing endowment investmentsat the American Foundry Society, I’m ready to lead this effort objectively and collaboratively.Transparency isn’t just about releasing data. It’s about making it meaningful and trustworthy so everyKane County resident feels confident their money is handled responsibly. Together, we can make theoffice even more open and accountable.

How long and in what way have you been affiliated with the political party in which you are running in the 2026 primary? If you’ve recently switched parties, explain the thinking behind that and your justification for running for office under a new political party.

I have been politically active in Kane County for several years, previously serving as an elected Dundee Township Precinct Committeeperson (DU 20) within the Republican Party and running as a Republican for Illinois House District 66 in 2022 after winning the primary, as well as for the District 300 School Board in 2023.

In 2025, I made the decision to affiliate with the Democratic Party and seek the Democratic nomination for Kane County Treasurer in the March 17 primary. This change reflects my belief that the Democratic Party better aligns with my priorities of collaborative, transparent, and community‑focused leadership to address Kane County’s growth, budget challenges, and need for efficient taxpayer protection.

Kane County is evolving, and I am evolving with it. I remain the same trusted neighbor, CPA, veteran, and advocate committed to fiscal responsibility, objectivity, and putting residents first. Running in the Democratic primary allows me to offer proven financial expertise and a fresh perspective to serve all 500,000 Kane County residents effectively. I invite voters to judge me on my record and vision, not just party label.