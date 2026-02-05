2026 Election Questionnaire: Penny Wegman, Kane County Treasurer

Name: Penny Wegman

What office are you seeking: Kane County Treasurer

What is your political party? The candidate did not answer

What is your current age? 49

Occupation and employer: Kane County Auditor

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Kane County Regional School Board President, Gail Borden Library Trustee, Kane County Board District 20, Kane County Forest Preserve, Kane County Auditor

City: Elgin

Campaign website: www.pennywegman.com

Education: Bachelor’s from Missouri State University, MBA from Keller Graduate School, Certified Illinois Assessing Officer Designation, Illinois Licensed Real Estate Broker

Community involvement: Volunteer at Ladder Up and Elgin YWCA Cinderella’s Closet, Kane County Democratic Women

Marital status/Immediate family: Single

Why are you running for this office?

I’m running for Kane County Treasurer because the Treasurer has to work closely with the County Board to manage county finances effectively. As a former County Board member and the current Kane County Auditor, I understand how important that working relationship is and how much better the county functions when its leaders communicate, cooperate, and stay focused on the job.

What are your top three priorities for this position?

My top three priorities are increasing transparency, modernizing the Treasurer’s office, and improving efficiency. People should be able to easily understand how county money is handled, and the office should use up-to-date systems that make the work more effective and secure. By improving processes and working well with the County Board, the Treasurer’s office can better serve residents while protecting taxpayer dollars.

Is the office adequately staffed and funded? Would you seek additional funding for the office if elected? How would you spend it and how would you justify that to taxpayers?

The office is adequately staffed and funded. Additional funds would not be requested based on the 2026 General Fund Adopted budget. We will continually review and reassess to ensure that county funding is utilized efficiently and effectively.

What, if any, deficiencies do you see in how the office is run, and how would you address them?

I see missed opportunities that cost the county time and money. When information isn’t easy to find, systems fall behind, and routines go too long without review, inefficiencies add up. Every day those issues go unaddressed is a day taxpayer dollars aren’t working as hard as they should. I would take a more hands-on approach in the Treasurer’s office—making information clearer, updating tools and processes, and regularly evaluating how the work is done so county funds are managed carefully and efficiently.

Do you see ways that you can improve transparency in the treasurer’s office?

Yes. There are many ways transparency can be improved, but one clear example is how financial information is shared. People should not have to dig to understand how county money is handled. The Treasurer’s office can do a better job of clearly showing where funds come from, how they are invested, and how decisions are made. Making that information easier to access and easier to understand helps build trust and gives both the County Board and the public a clearer picture of how taxpayer dollars are being managed.

How long and in what way have you been affiliated with the political party in which you are running in the 2026 primary? If you’ve recently switched parties, explain the thinking behind that and your justification for running for office under a new political party.

I have been a member of the Democratic party since 2009. I have been active with many different democratic organizations, including all of the Kane County Democratic Townships, and held previous leadership roles within the Kane County Democratic Women.