Kane County Forest Preserve to hold bird migration program March 21

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will hold a “Smithsonian Bird Friendly Certified Coffee: Conserving Birds, One Cup at a Time” program for adults ages 18 and older as part of its Learn from the Experts series.

The program will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. March 21 in the Barbara Belding Lodge at Brewster Creek Forest Preserve, 6N921 Illinois Route 25, St. Charles.

Participants can learn about how North America’s migrating bird population has declined since 1970, how the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center is working to fix the decline and ways to help. The program will be led by Illinois Audubon Magazine contributing author and Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie bird monitor Greg DuBois. Coffee also will be served.

The program costs $10. Registration is required. To register, visit kaneforest.com/register.

Learn from the Experts programs are local ecology classes which offer information about topics impacting Kane County.

For information, visit kaneforest.com, call 630-444-3190, or email programs@kaneforest.com.