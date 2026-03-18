2026 Kane County Chronicle girls soccer previews

Coach: Enrique Anaya

Last year’s record: 12-7-1, 4-2 Chicago Catholic Conference (fourth place)

Top returning players: Maddie Berry, jr., MF; Alexsa Javier, sr., D; Olivia Lujano, sr., MF; Viviana Lujano, so., MF; Isabella Matty, sr., S; Nora Schwartz, jr., GK

Key newcomers: Kaelyn DeMars, fr., S; Evalyn Seifrid, fr., MF

Worth noting: Anaya said the junior class will fill up most of the lineup for a team that’s young and full of potential. Olivia Lujano scored 15 goals last year.

- Chris Walker

Coach: Mark Gianfrancesco

Last season’s record: 11-9-1, 5-2 DuKane Conference (second place)

Top returners: Emma Wecker, sr., F; Payton Haslett, sr., D; Addison Wujciga, sr., MF; Anna Grometer, jr., MF; Gianna Reid, jr., GK; Leah Zimberoff, jr., MF

Key newcomer: Ashley Bernal, jr, MF; Emma Rozsonits, jr., D; Marin Schwab, jr., MF; Sammie, Donahue, so., D

Worth noting: The Bulldogs last season tied their best record and finish within DuKane Conference play, finishing only behind undefeated Wheaton Warrenville South in the standings. Wecker led the team with 10 goals to go alongside five assists to earn All-Sectional honors, while Zimberoff added six goals and seven assists. Haslett will look to lead the backline after losing All-State honoree Hannah Hickman to graduation. “We are looking to build relationships on the pitch throughout the season,” Gianfrancesco said. “We have some nice talent that we will work to bring out as the season progresses.”

Coach: Jess Arneson

2025 season: 11-11, 5-4 Fox Valley Conference (fifth place)

Top returners: Kenzie Lorkowski, sr., GK; Kendall Grigg, sr., F; Ali Kowall, sr., D

Key newcomers: Callie Gates, fr., M

Worth noting: The Rockets brought home a regional championship last season, their third in the last three seasons. Burlington Central advanced to the state finals in 2024, placing fourth. “This year’s team has 13 seniors, all of them are highly motivated and driven to win,“ Arneson said. ”We are going to start strong and finish strong for our seniors.”

- Russ Hodges

Coach: Megan Owens

Last season’s record: 6-13-4, 2-5 DuKane Conference (sixth place)

Top returners: Olivia Pohlman, jr., MF; Olivia Hagen, sr., D; Tegan Modjeski, sr., D; Ella Howard, sr., D; Addison Sostak, sr., D; Claire Reeve, jr., F; Regan Grubb, so., MF; Maggie Anderson, sr., D Nicolette Sheridan, sr., D

Key newcomer: Katelyn Johnson, fr., GK; Bridget Burke, fr., F; Lila Clemons, fr, F; Haddie Wilkinson, fr., MF; Alexis Guess, so., MF; Abby Frazer, so., MF; Hadley Stajduhar, so., D; Skyla Rothaar, jr., GK; Ila Cunningham, jr., D; Talia Reynolds, jr., F; Jackie Collins, jr., D; Riley Sultzbaugh, sr., F

Worth noting: The Vikings suffered just their second losing season under Owens last season, with their only other one coming back in 2015. However, Owens said she’s excited to see how the team rebounds and reloads this season, and expects a lot of young talent to make waves. “The Vikings have a lot of promise this season and expect several new additions to make an immediate and significant impact,” Owens said. “We have a solid core of hardworking, versatile players who will continue to grow and jell as a group under veteran leadership.”

Coach: Scott Parillo

Last season’s record: 18-6-2, 9-1 Interstate 8 (first place)

Top returners: Erin Doucette, sr., MF; Kyra Lilly, sr., MF; Taylor Mills, so., F; Ana Warrington, sr., D Olivia Davis, jr., MF/F; Sophia Rosati, jr., MF; Corinne Faivre, so., D; Lilly Guzman, jr., GK; Audrey Noring, jr., D/MF; Maya Heller, jr., D

Key newcomer: Elise Guernon, fr., F; Arden Stoddard, fr., D

Worth noting: The Knights return lots of familiar faces from last year’s regional championship team including Doucette, an All-State honoree that broke the program record for goals in a season last year with 40. Mills added 23 goals and nine assists in her freshman campaign, while Lilly was second on the team with 13 assists a season ago. “If we can stay healthy, we should be competitive,” Parillo said. “We bring back a lot of starters from last year’s team. I am looking forward to a fun and exciting season.”

Coach: Gonzalo Aguilar

Last year’s record: 1-18, 0-6 Chicago Catholic Conference (13th place)

Top returning players: Kaylany Aburto, sr., MF; Jillian Anderson, so., Brianna Crispino, so., Asia Huerta, jr., D; Jalen Lawson, jr., F; Camilia Reyes, fr.; Danielle Walter, fr.

Key newcomers: None listed.

Worth noting: “Our coaching staff is creating a good program based on their experiences playing soccer in a college level,” Aguilar said. “Soccer athletes can now enjoy what they love to do.”

- Chris Walker

Coach: Vince DiNuzzo

Last season’s record: 19-7-2, 4-2-1 DuKane (fourth place)

Top returners: Presley Kannaka, jr., D; Sophia Wollenberg, jr., F; Mya Leon, so., F; Qori Strotkamp, so., MF; Georgia Smith, so., D; Mia Olenek, jr., GK; Georgia Desario, sr., MF

Key newcomer: Tatum Smith, sr., D; Maddie Sempsrott, jr., D; Leah Arroyo, so., F; JJ Silverberg, so., D

Worth noting: The Saints are coming off a year where they averaged 3.60 goals per game, and should be just as scary this season. Leon returns after an incredible freshman season, where she had 34 goals and 12 assists to earn All-State honors and was named the Kane County Chronicle Player of the Year. Wollenberg (22 goals/16 assists) and Strotkamp (11 goals/19 assist) also return on the offensive side. Defensively, Smith returns to the backline after sitting out her junior season alongside Kannaka, while Olenek (Minnesota commit) will fill in for All-State goalie Sidney Lazenby in net. “The team is motivated to work hard and compete this season,” DiNuzzo said. “We are looking forward to a lot of new regular season opponents and the challenges they will provide us.”

Coach: Brian Harks

Last season’s record: 11-6-3, 4-1-2 DuKane (third place)

Top returners: Lauren Korioth, sr., GK; Aubri Magana, jr., D; Kaitlin Nudera, sr., F; Maddie Room, jr., F; Maddie Shanahan, so., F; Keira Connolly, jr., MF; Addison Ybarra, jr., F

Key newcomer: Brooke Beller, jr., MF; Abby Smith, jr., D; Rachael Watts, sr., MF

Worth noting: The North Stars advanced to their 10th consecutive sectional final last season, where they lost to conference rival WW South. The North Stars, who allowed just 27 goals last season, will look to be led by their defense once again, with All-State defender Magana (UIC commit) leading the backline and Korioth (Ausburg College commit) in net. North does return a lot of front-line starters including Shanahan, who led the team with six goals as a freshman. “The North Stars are looking to pick up where they left off last season,” Harks said. “There is a strong group of returning and experienced players, mixed in with new talent that is hungry to prove themselves. They remain optimistic and they look forward to what this season will bring.”

Coach: Jim Winslow

Last year’s record: 12-5, 4-3 Chicago Catholic Conference (sixth place)

Top returning players: Harlee Duraski, jr., D; Caroline Kiesler, jr., MF; Meg Maertens, sr., F; Molly Marks, sr., MF; Maicie Schweiner, sr., F

Key newcomers: Andrea Acosta, fr., Ainsley Scott, fr.

Worth noting: Schweizer (26 goals, four assists), Kiesler (10 assists, seven goals), Marks (five assists, two goals, Maertens (five assists) and Duraski (seven assists) are among eight starters who return. The Spartans need to replace their two center backs who graduated.

- Chris Walker

West Aurora

Coach: Jorge España

Last year’s record: 12-4-1, 5-1 Upstate Eight West (second place)

Top returning players: Morgan Adler, jr., D; Sonia Alanis, sr., D; Sarahi Carlos, jr., D; Maelynn Coyle, jr., GK; Lizbeth Hernandez, so., D; Ashley Lopez, sr., D; Jacive Lopez, so., MF; Makayla Parra, jr., MF; McKenzie Pearch, sr., MF; Giselle Perez, jr., F; Lizbeth Salinas, jr., F; Jazmin Silva, jr., D; Natasha Tapia, so., MF

Key newcomers: None listed

Worth noting: Pearch (Northern Iowa) is among 13 returnees who received starts a season ago. The strong mix of talent should have the Blackhawks competing for a conference title and more.

- Chris Walker