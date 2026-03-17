St. Charles Polar Plunge first responder teams raise about $20K for Special Olympics

The St. Charles Police, Fire, and Friends team prepares to dive into the icy waters of Ferson Creek Park in St. Charles to fundraise for the Special Olympics Illinois on March 8, 2026. (Photo Provided By The St. Charles Police Department)

Around 175 people plunged into the icy Fox River in St. Charles to help raise money for the Special Olympics Illinois.

During the Polar Plunge event at Ferson Creek Park on March 8, the St. Charles Police, Fire, and Friends team raised around $16,155. Another $3,813 was raised by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The city team was comprised of members of the St. Charles Police Department, the St. Charles Fire Department, residents and city staff, along with first-time plunger Mayor Clint Hull.

Across the state, more than $83,900 was raised across several plunging sites, including a large event in Yorkville.

The funds help the athletes participate in competitions and to access medical care and support services.

“Thank you to everyone who donated, and a very special thanks to all those who made this event a success yet again,” the St. Charles Police Department said in a post.

The police department thanked the St. Charles Dive Team, the St. Charles Emergency Management Agency, the Kane County Health Department, the Kane County OEM, and the Kane County cadets.

The police department also thanked staff from St. Charles School District 303.

City staff celebrated the high turnout of brave plungers for the fundraiser event.

“We appreciate everyone who contributed, volunteered, and braved the cold water in support of this incredible cause,” city staff said in a post.

You can learn more about the fundraiser by visiting the team page, support.soill.org/team/793385.