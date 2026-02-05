Kane, Kendall police officers plunging into cold waters for Special Olympics

Locals take the plunge at the St. Charles Police and Fire Annual Polar Plunge at Ferson Creek Park on Sunday, March 9,2025 in St. Charles. This year's event is taking place on March, 8. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Once a year, the crew in blue turns an icy blue to raise money for the Special Olympics Illinois.

The St. Charles Police Department is once again taking the polar plunge. Officers are diving into the chilly waters at Ferson Creek Park at 10 a.m. on March, 8.

Last year, the police department raised more than $26,000 to help the athletes participate in competitions and to access medical care and support services, according to a release by the department.

“All are invited to come out to support the team, have some fun, and purchase some swag,” the department said in the release.

(file photo) Polar Plunge organizer and St. Charles police officer Jennifer Larsen awards the Silver and Golden Plunger award to the special olympian and community members who raised the most money before taking the plunge in Ferson Creek Park on March 9, 2025. (David Petesch)

Several departments across the state participate in the annual fundraising event.

Volunteers with Special Olympics Illinois said since beginning in 1995, the event has grown into a statewide phenomenon.

“The Polar Plunge raises critical funding for the Special Olympics Illinois community of over 55,000 athletes, young athletes, unified partners, coaches and volunteers to have access to life-changing programming,” Special Olympics Illinois said. “This includes year-round sports competition and training, health and wellness, as well as leadership and personal development.”

In Kendall County, the 2026 Law Enforcement Polar Plunge is taking place at 1 p.m. March 1 at Loon Lake in Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area, 13608 Fox Road, Yorkville. Several local law enforcement agencies will participate.

You can donate or register by visiting the event’s fundraising page.

(file photo) The Inclusive Icicles participate in the Yorkville Polar Plunge on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

In an interview before last year’s event in Kendall County, Eva Parisi, one of the fundraiser’s perennial divers, said she was excited to plunge with her two daughters and husband, a Geneva police officer.

Parisi participates in the event as a coach for the Kendall County Special Olympics.

Parisi said seeing her daughter Sammy thrive in the Special Olympics Illinois showed her a remarkable side of her daughter she’d never seen before.

Parisi has been involved with the Special Olympics for more than a decade, since her daughter was 8.

(file photo) The Chilly Penguins participate in the Yorkville Polar Plunge on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

“Special Olympics opened up so many opportunities for her, from sports to socially with all the new connections. The organization has become so dear to my family’s hearts because it showed us a different side of our daughter. This is what a lot of other families experience, as well,” Parisi said in the interview.

She said all the participants in the events and activities have become one large supporting team.

“We do a lot of events to help families support each other, whether it’s social needs or helping guide them through all the federal parts of having a child with a disability,” Parisi said.

If you go

Kane

Ferson Creek Park is located off of Illinois Route 31, east of Wildrose Springs Drive in Kane County. Only handicap parking will be available. To request a parking permit, contact Sara Cass at scass@stcharles.gov.

Participants, volunteers and supporters should park at St. Charles North High School at 255 Red Gate Road. A shuttle bus will take guests to the park at 9:15 a.m.

You can learn more about the event and how to donate by visiting the St. Charles Police Fire and Friends’ team Special Olympics Illinois fundraising page.

For more information about the event, contact Detective Jen Larsen at jlarsen@stcharlesil.gov.

Kendall

Registration will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the plunge taking place at 1 p.m. Plungers and spectators will be shuttled to the plunge site located at Silver Springs State Park.

There is no parking allowed at the plunge site.

A post plunge party will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fox Republic Brewing, 101 W. Hydraulic Ave., Yorkville.

Go to https://support.soill.org/event/2026-letr-polar-plunge-yorkville-region-c/e738579 for more information.