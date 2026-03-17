Adaptive prom night planned for March 21 in Batavia

Community partners partnered with volunteers and local organizations to hold a “Hollywood Prom: A Night to Remember” adaptive prom for adults with cognitive disabilities. (Alex Olp)

Community partners partnered with volunteers and local organizations will host an adaptive prom night, called “Hollywood Prom: A Night to Remember,” for adults with cognitive disabilities.

The free prom will be held March 21 at Batavia Moose Lodge 682, 1535 S. Batavia Ave.

The prom features dinner, music, dancing and sensory-friendly activities. The city of Batavia, nonprofits and community organizations also will provide a sensory booth, DJ, decorations, photography, swag bags and flowers.

“Too often, adults with disabilities are left out of milestone moments like prom,” said Valley Sheltered Workshop executive director Hugo Saltijeral said in a news release. “This night is about honoring them, celebrating who they are, and giving them the full red-carpet experience they deserve.”

A free prom attire giveaway and try-on day took place March 7 at Valley Sheltered Workshop in Batavia, where prom attendees were able to try on and take home dresses and suits.

“This isn’t just a dance — it’s a statement about inclusion and community,” Saltijeral also said in the news release. “We want our attendees to feel seen, valued, and celebrated from the moment they arrive until the last song plays.”

Registration is required. The registration instructions will be provided.

For information or to register, visit ourprom.org, call 630-879-2359 or email hugo@vsw-il.org.