St. Charles fire contained to garage

(file photo) The St. Charles Fire Department reported to a garage fire on March, 9, 2026. (Photo Provided By The St. Charles Fire Department)

No one was injured in a fire that ignited in a garage in St. Charles on Monday afternoon.

The St. Charles Fire Department responded shortly after 2 p.m. to a structure fire along Lakeside Drive.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in around 13 minutes from the time of dispatch. The crew checked for fire extension into the roof and units adjacent to the garage, according to a release by the fire department.

No fire damage is reported outside of the garage. The fire department did not provide a cost estimate of the damage caused by the fire.

Fire crews remained on the scene until 3:36 p.m., according to the release.

Other assisting agencies included the Geneva Fire Department, the Batavia Fire Department, the Elburn & Countryside Fire Protection District, the West Chicago Fire Protection District, the North Aurora Fire Department, and the Fermilab Fire Department.

The St. Charles Police Department and the St. Charles Emergency Management Agency also assisted in the incident, according to the release.