Kane County Chronicle Boys Wrestler of the Year: St. Charles East’s Dom Munaretto

St. Charles East’s Dom Munaretto is declared the winner in the Class 3A 120-pound match at the boys IHSA wrestling finals at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

When it comes to wrestling, St. Charles East senior Dom Munaretto is a bit of a perfectionist.

It’s why no matter the result of any of his matches, the first thing he did was go right to his phone. Not to text anyone, not to post the result on social media, but to watch the match over.

“I always like to watch my film,” Munaretto said. “I always like to see what I did right and what I did wrong, if I could find different angles that I could attack. I just wanted to take everything from all of my matches and see how I can improve on it.”

And in his final high school season, Munaretto watched watched himself win over and over again.

Munaretto finished his career in perfect fashion, going 52-0 on the season and also securing his third state title. He also became the second-winningest wrestler in state history with 209 career victories, and helped the Saints to a third-place finish as a team.

Considering the accolades, he’s the Kane County Chronicle Boys Wrestler of the Year for the second consecutive season.

St. Charles East's Dom Munaretto competes in the 120 lb Championship match with Addison Trail's Nikolas Duarte at the St. Charles East Class 3A Regional on Saturday, Jan. 31,2026 in St. Charles. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

“Some people just do things they’re good at, and that’s obviously the case for Dom,” St. Charles East coach Jason Potter said. “But what sets him apart is that he eats and sleeps wrestling. I’ve never seen a kid watch more film than he does, and that’s even when he was at the top. It didn’t matter who he was wrestling, he always wanted it to be perfect and he’s always preparing.”

Munaretto finished his career with 101 consecutive victories, and was one behind Tyson Waughtel for the most wins in state history.

“It means a lot to me to achieve all of those feats,” Munaretto said. “To win 209 matches is no easy feat, and I stayed injury-free. So that says a lot about my body, and just being able to keep working through those matches and just always focusing on improving.”

When it came to his in-state opponents, Munaretto finished with all but one victory coming via bonus-point victories. The lone exception came in the Class 3A 120-pound state title match, when he fended off Montini’s Allen Woo for a 4-3 victory.

Montini’s Allen Woo shoots at St, Charles East’s Dom Munaretto in the Class 3A 120-pound bout at the boys IHSA wrestling finals at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

“That wasn’t his best match, but when you can wrestle your off match against a two-time state champion and still come out victorious, it meant a lot,” Potter said. “He set a standard that other people might not think about. But I think it set that goal for himself that put him in those situations to help weather that storm.”

Munaretto admitted that the match reminded him of his sophomore season, when he lost in the final. But in the closing seconds of the final, the growth he’s had from the loss helped him stay tough to hold on for the crown.

“I’ve had a lot of growth mentally and physically since then,” Munaretto said. “Mentally I knew I couldn’t let the growing crowd get into my head. I felt like my sophomore year I would look around in the crowd for a second and lose focus because I had so many nerves. I had them for a second, but when I needed to, I knew exactly what I needed to do and executed to achieve my goal.”

His feats weren’t just constrained to local matches, but also went on the national stage. Munaretto won his second Ironman title and also became a four-time champion at the Cheesehead Invitational, becoming the fourth wrestler to do so, and the Illini Classic, where he became the second wrestler to achieve the feat.

“Not only did he take second for wins all-time, but he did that wrestling on a national circuit,” Potter said. “We didn’t just wrestle at local tournaments and go only against local opponents, he did that trying to find the best competition in the country. With our strength of schedule and the quality of opponents he was out there beating, he for sure had the hardest run at reaching that.”

St. Charles East’s Dom Munaretto battles Montini’s Allen Woo to victory in the Class 3A 120-pound match at the boys IHSA wrestling finals at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Munaretto will wrestle at Ohio State in college, where he’ll meet up with former teammate and four-time state champion Ben Davino, who was named the Big 10 Freshman of the Year after winning the 133-pound title.

“I’m excited to get back with Davino,” Munaretto said. “He’s one of my best friends, and getting to stay with him in college and knowing someone that’s having the success that I want to have already, it’s just an amazing feeling.”

As for Potter, he knows that with the level Munaretto’s been competing at for the past four years, the college level is just the next step in a storied future.

“He doesn’t want to just compete in college, he wants to dominate at the college level,” Potter said. “He wants to be a national champion, he has aspirations to go to the Olympics and be on the world team. That stuff doesn’t just happen, you have to dedicate yourself not only when you wrestle but when you aren’t. And he’s either studying it or just doing it. That’s just what he does.”