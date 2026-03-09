College scholarship offered to St. Charles high school students

(file photo) Four scholarships are being awarded to St. Charles high school seniors by the Illinois Municipal Utilities Association. The deadline for the scholarships is March 13. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Four $1,000 scholarships are being offered to St. Charles high schoolers.

To win, students must submit an essay discussing issues facing consumers and public power municipalities.

The city is partnering with the Illinois Municipal Utilities Association (IMUA) to offer the scholarships.

Eligible applicants must be high school seniors whose parents or legal guardians are residential customers of the city’s utilities.

Students must submit an application and an essay of 500 words or less addressing one of the four provided utility-related prompts.

“The scholarship program seeks to promote and recognize scholastic achievement, as well as create greater awareness among young adults of the many issues facing consumers and public power municipalities,” organizers said in a release.

Since the scholarship began in 2000, the program has awarded $78,000 to 112 students from IMUA member communities across the state.

Applications and essays are due March 13.

To learn more and view the essay questions and eligibility requirements, visit imea.org/services. You can also contact DeeDee Bunch of IMUA at (217) 789-4632 or by emailing dbunch@imea.org.