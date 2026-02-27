St. Charles offers $20K grants to make home repairs more affordable for qualifying residents

(file photo) Work takes place on a Habitat for Humanity project. The housing organization is partnering with St. Charles to administer grants to make home repairs more affordable. (Photo provided)

The city of St. Charles is accepting applications for grants up to $20,000 for residents’ urgent home repair needs.

The grants are part of the “Urgent Need Home Rehab Grant Program” launched in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley.

The program assists income-qualified homeowners with critical home repairs and improvements such as roof, window, heating, plumbing and electrical repairs.

Applications are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We’re proud to deliver this new program with Habitat for Humanity, which has a strong track record of successfully managing home rehabilitation programs throughout the region,” Russell Colby, the city’s director of community development, said in a release. “This grant helps make house repairs more affordable, keeping homes safe, and families stable, rooted in the communities they call home.”

To receive the grant, homeowners must contribute 5% of the project’s total costs. To qualify, homeowners must earn 60% or below the area’s median income.

Applicants must also be current on mortgage payments, property taxes and homeowners’ insurance, according to the city’s website.

The grant can also be used for home accessibility improvements like walk-in showers, ramps, railings, chair lifts and other projects that improve usability.

The funding for the program comes from the city’s Housing Trust Fund and is administered in partnership with Habitat for Humanity. The new program was first approved by City Council on Dec. 1.

The Housing Trust Fund is designed to provide affordable housing opportunities within the city and is funded through fees paid by developers in lieu of providing affordable housing. Programs and initiatives to promote affordable housing are designed by the city’s Housing Commission.

The city also runs the Home Rehab & Accessibility Loan Program, which provides loans to homeowners earning 60% or below the area’s median income.

Homeowners at 80% or below the area’s median income can qualify for no-interest loans through the program, which is run in partnership with Kane County and administered by Community Contacts, Inc.

You can learn more about the eligibility requirements and application materials for the Urgent Need Home Rehab Grant program by visiting stcharlesil.gov.