Busy intersection reopened in St. Charles after crash led to big backups, detour routes

(file photo) The St. Charles Police Department responded to a traffic crash in the intersection of N. Randall Road and Dean Street on Feb. 27, 2026.

Following a traffic crash at a busy intersection in St. Charles, the police say the roadways are once again open after being temporarily shut down during the cleanup and investigation.

The St. Charles Police Department responded Friday morning to a crash in the intersection of North Randall Road and Dean Street.

During the crash investigation vehicles headed south on Randall Road were directed to a detour at Red Haw Lane and drivers heading east on Dean Street were redirected by police as well.

The crash resulted in heavy traffic backups in the area while the cleanup and investigation transpired.

Police say all detours have now been removed and both the entire roadway and intersection are now back open and cleared.

There are no current reports on any injuries that might have been suffered from the traffic crash.