Nine Kane County-area wrestlers advance to IHSA state championships: Friday’s Kane County Chronicle roundup

Nine Kane County-area wrestlers managed to wrestle their way into the championship match of their respective weight classes during Day 2 of the IHSA Boys Wrestling State Championships Friday at State Farm Arena in Champaign.

Six of them were from Marmion, with Colton Wyller (106 pounds), Nicholas Garcia (132), Zach Stewart (138), Demetrios Carrera (144), Ashton Hobson (150) and Joey Favia (285) all winning their semifinal matches.

Both Garcia and Stewart advanced to their third consecutive state final. Garcia will look to win his third straight title with a win over Joliet Catholic’s Jason Hampton, while Stewart will look to get atop the podium for the second time in three years when he faces Lyons’s Griff Powell.

Favia, who took second in the 215-pound bracket in 2024, is back in the finals after winning his semifinal match by fall in 35 seconds. He’ll face off against Belleville East’s Johnathan Rulo for a chance to win his first state title.

Wyller, Carrera and Hobson each advanced to their first finals with wins in their semifinals. Wyller will face Loyola’s Niko Odiotti, Carrera will face Grant’s Vince Jasinski, and Hobson will take on Hononegah’s Rocco Cassioppi in their respective finals.

St. Charles East senior Dom Munaretto (3A, 120) secured his fourth straight title match appearance with his win by tech fall. The two-time champion will face Montini’s Allen Woo, a fellow two-time champion down in Class 2A, in the finals.

Saints senior Cooper Murray also won his semifinal matchup to advance to the Class 3A 215-pound finals, winning in a 2-1 ultimate tie-breaker. He’ll face Loyola’s Kai Calcutt for the championship.

Also advancing to the finals in the 120-pound bracket in Class 2A is Batavia sophomore Kai Enos, who won his semifinal match by a 10-1 major decision. He’ll face Morris’ Paxton Valentine in the final, who he lost to in the Morris Regional final but defeated in the Geneseo Sectional final.

Marmion’s Brody Page (3A, 120) and Vinnie Testa (3A, 190) each secured spots on the podium in their weight classes, but lost in their semifinal matches. They’ll return to action Saturday afternoon and will wrestle for either third or fifth place.

There are still some openings in those medal matches that some Kane County athletes will look to fill up with a win in the blood rounds Saturday. Marmion’s Preston Morrison (3A, 113) and Aiden McClue (3A, 126) will be looking to secure their second All-State honors with a win, while St. Charles East’s Gavin Woodmancy (3A, 144) will be looking for his first.

St. Francis’ Chase Siguenza (1A, 157), Burlington Central’s Eduardo Vences (2A, 120) and St. Charles East’s Max Aye (3A, 106), Declan Sons (3A, 126), Kaden Potter (3A, 132), Liam Aye (3A, 138), Luciano Litro (3A, 165) and Matt Medina (3A, 285) all saw their tournament runs come to an end Friday.