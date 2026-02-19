Second missing man from Elgin found dead from drowning this month

FILE - Authorities located an individual from Elgin who was determined to have drowned in the Fox River. The body was recovered in South Elgin on Feb. 17, 2026.

Another man from Elgin who had been reported missing for several weeks was determined by authorities to have drowned.

Authorities identified the man after recovering the body in the Fox River near the dam in South Elgin on Feb. 17.

Ulises “Miguel” Segura Dorantes, 53, was determined by the Kane County Coroner’s Office to have drowned. The office is still conducting further toxicology tests, according to a release by the coroner’s office.

Dorantes was first reported missing to the Elgin Police Department on Nov. 29, according to the release.

Dorantes’ body was removed from the river by the Elgin Fire Department and the South Elgin Fire Department.

On Feb. 2, another man from Elgin was found drowned in a creek near West Dundee after his family had reported him missing weeks before.