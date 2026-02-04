Man found dead in creek near West Dundee had been reported missing from Elgin

Authorities have identified the 52-year-old man who was found dead in a creek near West Dundee after his family had reported him missing weeks before.

Joseph L. Johnson Jr, of Elgin, was determined by the Kane County Coroner’s Office to have drowned. The office is undergoing further toxicology tests, according to a release by the coroner’s office.

Authorities have not said how Johnson is believed to have drowned or when he died.

Johnson’s body was discovered by authorities around 11 a.m. Monday in Jelkes Creek near Illinois Route 31 and Boncosky Road, north of I-90.

The man was first reported missing by his family on Jan. 22.

The Elgin Police Department, the Elgin Fire Department and the West Dundee Police Department assisted in removing Johnson’s remains and transporting his body for tests.

Elgin police previously said the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation into the man’s death remains ongoing.