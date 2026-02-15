Kane County Democratic hopefuls take questions in primary race for sheriff

League of Women Voters held a forum for Democratic Sheriff candidates on Tuesday, Jan.13,2026 at the Gail Borden Library in Elgin. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Current Kane County Undersheriff Amy Johnson and retired sheriff’s Lt. Salvador Rodriguez fielded questions at a recent League of Women Voters forum at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin.

Both are seeking their party’s nomination in the March 17 Democratic primary election. The winner will face whoever wins the GOP primary, former coroner Rob Russell or Elburn Trustee Lou Santoyo.

“I spent my entire career serving the people of Kane County,” Johnson said. “I began at the sheriff’s office at the ground level and worked my way through this organization. Today, I serve as your undersheriff, overseeing law enforcement, court services and corrections.”

“I am running for sheriff because I think experience, integrity and steady leadership matter. Public safety is not slogans and soundbites,” Johnson said. “It’s about showing up every day, making informed decisions, and holding ourselves to the same standards we ask of the people we serve. I spent more than two decades doing exactly that – making budgets, leading through crises, supporting our deputies and staff and working along our community partners to keep Kane County safe.”

Candidate Amy Johnson speaks at League of Women Voters forum for Democratic Sheriff candidates on Tuesday, Jan.13,2026 at the Gail Borden Library in Elgin. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Rodriguez said he is running for sheriff “because Kane County deserves proven leadership and real community involvement.”

“I bring nearly 30 years of proven leadership and experience, including nearly 10 years in supervising leadership,” Rodriguez said. “In my law enforcement career, I have held numerous roles, including community policing, deputy, field training officer, K9 handler, detective, sergeant of internal affairs, patrol sergeant across all patrol shifts. I also served as special services sergeant, and I was the creator and administrator for the Explorer Cadet program.”

Rodriguez said he also holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Aurora University, where he also serves as an adjunct professor.

Candidate Salvador Rodriguez speaks at League of Women Voters forum for Democratic Sheriff candidates on Tuesday, Jan.13,2026 at the Gail Borden Library in Elgin. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Rodriguez said he is a member of Aurora Rotary United, the Elgin Hispanic Network, Kane County Democratic Women, the Illinois Tejano Organization and Scouting America Three Fires Council, based in St. Charles.

He also volunteers for the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry and served as a volunteer marshal for the We Can Lead Change rallies, Rodriguez said.

“I will bring transparency and fiscal responsibility, leadership to the sheriff’s office, principles that have been lacking and have plagued the office for too many years,” Rodriguez said. “As an elected official, I will be a responsible steward of the sheriff’s office, ensuring accountability, integrity and wise use of resources.”

Sheriff’s office operations

The candidates were asked how they’d ensure that all divisions of the sheriff’s office – court services, law enforcement and corrections – run effectively and transparently,

Johnson said from her experience as undersheriff, “I know the office runs best when leadership is present, informed and consistent.”

“I oversee law enforcement, court services and corrections,” Johnson said. “And while each division has a different style, and a different role, they’re deeply connected. Decisions in one area affect the others every single day. Arrests impact the jail. Court schedules affect staffing and transports and corrections policies affect safety.”

Voters attend League of Women Voters forum for Democratic Treasurer and Sheriff candidates on Tuesday, Jan.13,2026 at the Gail Borden Library in Elgin. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Day-to-day operations require regular interaction with command staff to address issues early, Johnson said, “before they affect safety, morale or public trust.”

“It also means making sure our deputies and staff are trained, supported and have clear expectations,” Johnson said.

Training and accountability must also be consistent across all divisions, she said.

Rodriguez said he would apply policies consistently and hold everyone accountable, regardless of rank, with a clear disciplinary process “so nothing – nothing – is hidden or handled unfairly.”

“All divisions must be fully staffed – no exceptions,” Rodriguez said. “From there, I would ensure each division operates effectively and transparently by setting clear expectations. ... From my experience working in and supervising multiple divisions, I understand how leadership divisions directly affect day-to-day operations.”

Rodriguez also said he would see that all employees had the training and resources they need to succeed.

Strategies to reduce crime

Regarding strategies to reduce crime, Johnson said data matters, such as tracking service calls when crime is happening, especially for property crimes.

“Strong community policing is also essential. When deputies know the neighborhoods they serve and residents trust law enforcement, crimes get reported,” Johnson said. “Investigations are stronger and people feel safe. Trust is part of public safety.”

Mental health services and addiction treatment also help address conditions that can lead people into the justice system, Johnson said.

Another aspect of strengthening the system is providing services to crime victims through a social worker, she said.

“Public safety works best when we work together, working with schools, nonprofits and neighboring agencies to address gangs, drugs and violence,” Johnson said.

Rodriguez said visible law enforcement “deters crime and reassures residents.”

“The most effective strategy for reducing crime in Kane County starts with visibility, trust, prevention,” Rodriguez said.

“First, we must focus resources where the sheriff has primary responsibility – unincorporated Kane County. By increasing patrol visibility and reducing response times, a visible law enforcement presence deters crime and reassures residents. Second, crime is reduced when there is strong trust between law enforcement and community,” Rodriguez said. “Partnership and open communication helps prevent crime.”

A third factor is addressing the root causes of crime by investing in youth, mentorship and early intervention especially for underserved and high-risk youth, Rodriguez said.

“Breaking the cycle of incarceration makes communities safer in the long run,” Rodriguez said.

Johnson and Rodriguez spoke before an audience of about 20 on Jan. 13 in a session that will be posted to the League website at lwvelginarea.org.