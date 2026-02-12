Child injured, family displaced following house fire in Aurora, dog remains missing

Pictured, a fire engine with the Aurora Fire Department. (Provided By The City of Aurora)

A child was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Aurora on Feb. 8. The blaze left the home uninhabitable, displacing two adults and two children.

Two cats were safely removed from the home, but a dog is reported missing. Multiple search attempts for the dog have been unsuccessful.

The Aurora Fire Department responded at 8:42 pm to a house fire in the first block of North May Street.

Upon arrival, the fire crew found smoke coming from the second-floor bedroom of the house. The fire was extinguished within 25 minutes, according to a fire department release.

The fire crew conducted searches on all levels of the house. No firefighters were injured.

“The incident underscores how quickly a fire can escalate inside a home,” Fire Chief Kevin Nickel said in the release. “Our crews faced challenging conditions but worked efficiently to locate the fire, protect the structure, and ensure the safety of those involved.”

A total of 28 personnel responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire department.