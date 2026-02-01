Kane County Forest Preserve to offer chemical romance program Feb. 14

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will offer an “EcoLab: My Chemical Romance” program for children ages 7 and older to learn about the science behind attraction.

The program will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at Creek Bend Nature Center, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles.

Participants can investigate the chemical reactions and processes animals use to attract mates. Attendees will be able to observe reactions through interactive experiments. Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The program costs $5. Registration is required. To register, visit kaneforest.com/register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.

For information, visit kaneforest.com or the forest preserve district’s social media pages.