Office building sells for $1.5M in East Dundee; $1.25M restaurant space for sale in West Dundee

A two-story brick office building at 220 N River Street, East Dundee, was sold for $1.5M by Premier Commercial Realty. (Photo Provided By Premier Commercial Realty)

Continuing the resurgence of East Dundee, an office building in the heart of the downtown just sold for $1.5 million.

The 11,500 square foot, two-story brick office building at 220 N. River Street was sold by Premier Commercial Realty, of Lake in the Hills, to an undisclosed local investor.

The building has been occupied by an existing tenant since 2015, the year its construction was completed, according to the real estate firm’s website.

The building includes elevators, exposed brick, wood beams and hardwood floors. The first floor has a reception area and offices. The second floor boasts a conference room and more businesses. The upstairs includes a 500-square-foot open terrace.

Sights on attracting more businesses

Not far down the road, more business space is being offered among current shops and entertainment hotspots.

Premier Commercial Realty is offering 6,532 square-feet of retail space at 110 North River Street, East Dundee. (Photo Provided By Premier Commercial Realty)

Premier Commercial Realty is offering 6,532 square feet of retail space at 110 North River St. marketed as a potential space for medical, dental or tech office, a salon or retail boutique showroom.

The location offers direct ADA access from the attached multi-level parking garage, according to the website.

The space is up for lease for $25 per square foot per year, plus expenses of taxes, insurance and maintenance.

Restaurant space for sale for $1.25M in West Dundee

The real estate firm is listing several other properties in the area, including a three-level restaurant space for $1,250,000 in West Dundee.

A three-level restaurant space is being offered by Premier Commercial Realty for $1,250,000 in West Dundee. The downtown building is located at 98 West Main Street. (Photo Provided By Premier Commercial Realty)

The downtown building, with scenic views of the Fox River, is located at 98 West Main St, the former home of Blueroot.

The space seats up to 325 diners and contains an elevator, a fully built-out kitchen and a basement.

“Featuring a balcony overlooking the picturesque Fox River, diners will enjoy breathtaking waterfront views while dining al fresco,” the real estate firm says on its website.

The interior of the space includes wood finishes and vintage-themed bar.

A village parking lot and street parking provides ample spaces and handicap accessibility for patrons.