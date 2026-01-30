A year after losing a heartbreaker in the finals, Zach Stewart hopes to get atop podium once again for Marmion

Marmion's Zach Stewart competes against Downers Grove North's Aidan Cummings in the 138-pound weight class at the Clint Arias Invitational last season. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

It was almost a flawless postseason for Marmion’s Zach Stewart.

Making the jump to the 144-pound weight class after winning the Class 3A state championship at 138 as a sophomore, the then-junior hadn’t allowed a singular takedown all the way to the title match, one win away from going back-to-back.

But it was a singular move that ended with him on his back – and a win short instead.

“I felt like my entire preparation was perfect and that nothing could go wrong,” Stewart said. “And I’ve learned that in any given match, anything can happen.”

One year later, the Purdue commit is back with a vengeance.

After wrestling at 144 for the postseason last year, Stewart is back in the 138-pound weight class this season. He enters as the top-ranked wrestler in the class, looking to become only the eighth-ever Cadet to win multiple individual state titles.

“For me, I just want to score a lot of points and have fun while I do it,” Stewart said. “Especially while having fun with the team. It’s my last time doing this with them before we all go our separate ways, so I just want to end it off right.”

In terms of preparation, Stewart said he feels the best he’s ever had, with his only two losses on the season having come against guys out of state in Fargo back in November.

“I know that nobody that I wrestle in the postseason is going to be as tough as half of the guys I’ve wrestled in tournaments out of the state,” Stewart said. “I feel really prepared, while I don’t think I was as prepared last season.”

And his coach agrees.

“That’s not happening again,” Cadets coach Anthony Cirrincione said. “You know it was one move and one position, and he’s the type to make sure that that never happens again.”

While getting atop the individual podium again is a main goal for the Purdue commit, winning another dual team state title is also on the agenda.

After winning the first title in program history last season, the Cadets have 11 of their 13 wrestlers back from their win over Hononegah in the title match, which includes six that earned all-state honors at the individual tournament.

Stewart said that shared glory has brought the group close together.

“It’s bought us all so much closer,” he said. “We’ve really gotten to know each other really well, especially with what each other needs, and it’s just been great.”

That bond has also shown on the mat for the coaches, with Cirrincione saying he’s embraced the “we not me” mentality.

“He’s grown up a ton with the program,” Cirrincione said. “He went from being a guy who was really focused on what he was doing to being one of our leaders. He’ll spend time with all of his teammates to make sure they get better. He’s just made all the moves to be a leader on the team, and it’s been a cool transition to see.”

Including Stewart, Illinois commit Nick Garcia will be looking for his third straight individual title. He’ll be wrestling at 132 pounds after winning titles at 120 as a sophomore and 126 as a junior.

There are also a few first-time hopefuls on the Cadets squad. Preston Morrison (113), Demetrios Carrera (144) and Ashton Hobson (155) all placed third at the state meet a season ago, and all enter the postseason ranked second in their respective weight classes. Joey Favia (285) also is ranked second in his weight class and will look to add another all-state honor after falling just short last season.

“I think there’s a good chance that we can reasonably have at least eight guys wrestling for a state title this season,” Stewart said. “That’s unheard of, especially in Class 3A. It would be pretty crazy, but I’m excited.”

The Cadets currently rank second in Class 3A behind Joliet Catholic, who they lost to 39-17 in the title match of the Loffredo Duals at Grant. But Cirrincione knows that when the time comes, his team will come through.

“We’re at a higher level at this point from where we were last season,” Cirrincione said. “We’ve honed in on training a lot faster this year, and the consistency did too. We have a plan and the kids are a year older with experience.

“The sky is the limit with this group, and it’s exciting times at Marmion.”

Declan Sons of St. Charles East wrestles Danny Hyde of Wheaton North at 126 pounds during the DuKane Conference boys wrestling tournament Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at Wheaton North High School in Wheaton. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

The Cadets of course won’t be the only local team looking to make a splash in the postseason. St. Charles East, the No. 4 ranked team in Class 3A, will kick off its postseason hosting an individual regional Saturday. Should the Saints win, they’ll head to Oak Park River-Forest for the team sectional.

Expected to lead the charge once again is Ohio State recruit Dom Munaretto. Munaretto, who is one of three undefeated wrestlers in Class 3A this season, will be looking to protect his title in the 120-pound weight class. He would also become just the second Saints wrestler to be named a three-time champion, joining Ben Davino as the other.

He won’t be the only Saint looking to make a splash in the postseason. Senior Cooper Murray (No. 2 at 215), senior Liam Aye (No. 7 at 138), junior Kaden Potter (No. 9 at 132) and junior Gavin Woodmancy (No. 10 at 144) are all ranked in their respective weight classes. And a year after sending the second-most wrestlers to the state meet only behind the Cadets, they’re looking to send another big party this year.

“I think if every guy wrestles we can get all our guys to state if we all really wrestle hard,” Munaretto said. “It’s a matter of just fine-tuning and getting everyone ready mentally and physically because it’s a bit of a grind. A lot of these guys are new to varsity, and we need to get them prepared.”

The team, which is coming off its fifth straight DuKane Conference title, also will be looking to make the trip back down to the dual state meet. The Saints fell in sectionals to Schaumburg last season after taking third in 2024 and winning it all in 2023.

“Our team, everyone thought we were going to kind of [stink] because we lost all our superstars to college,” said 285-pound wrestler Matt Medina. “But we’re still just as good because we build wrestlers, we don’t buy wrestlers.”

In Class 2A, four Kane County teams will meet up in the Morris Regional, with Batavia, Burlington Central, Geneva and Kaneland all sending wrestlers.

The big weight class to look for in the postseason will be at 120. Batavia sophomore Kai Enos enters as the top-ranked wrestler in Class 2A according to the IWCOA, while Burlington Central junior Eduardo Vences is ranked eighth in the same class.