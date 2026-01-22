Man armed with knife dies after being shot by Aurora police, authorities say

FILE - The Aurora Police Department were in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 21, 2025.

A man who Aurora police said armed himself with a knife Wednesday during a reported battery has died after he was shot at least once by an officer, authorities said in a Wednesday night update.

The police shooting is now under investigation by the Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

No official cause of death has been released, and police haven’t yet identified the man as of late Wednesday.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office is expected to conduct an autopsy. Police said they believe the man died from his gunshot injuries, however.

The man was shot and suffered “at least one gunshot wound,” police said.

Officers were called at about 12:35 p.m. to the 300 block of South Broadway for a reported battery with a weapon involved.

When officers arrived, they found the man barricaded inside and armed with a weapon, Aurora police said.

“When responding officers encountered the male, he displayed a knife,” the police said in the release. “Shots were fired by Aurora police officers and the male sustained at least one gunshot wound.”

Officers immediately gave emergency aid to the man until paramedics with the Aurora Fire Department arrived, according to the release.

The officers involved in the shooting also were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, per standard department procedure, Aurora police said.

Aurora police encouraged the public to share any information related to the incident by calling the department’s investigations team at 630-256-5500.

This story was updated at 10:20 p.m. Jan. 21, 2026, with more information from Aurora police.