Man accused of starting Carpentersville apartment fire detained in Kane County jail

A Kane County judge agreed with prosecutors that a man accused of starting an apartment complex fire in Carpentersville Nov. 29 that displaced 24 families should remain in jail and not have pretrial release, according to a news release.

Garland H. McGhee III, 30, of Gary, Indiana, was charged Jan. 12 with aggravated arson, residential arson, arson causing more than $150 in damage and criminal damage with fire costing more than $100,000, all felonies, court records show.

Circuit Judge Bianca Camargo granted the state’s petition Jan. 20 that McGhee be held in detention in the Kane County jail while his case is pending, according to the release.

McGhee’s next court date is Jan. 28.

Firefighters battled a large blaze at the Carpentersville apartment complex in the 100 block of Meadowdale Court in the early morning hours of Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo provided by Carpentersville Fire Department)

According to a previous news release from authorities, Carpentersville detectives, working with the Indiana Department of Corrections and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Chicago Field Office, located and arrested McGhee in Indiana on Jan. 14, according to the release.

The most serious charge McGhee faces is aggravated arson, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison if he’s convicted.