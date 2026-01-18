Kai Enos claims title for Batavia at Arlis Invitational

Jack Brown of Batavia wrestles Colton Zvonar of Lincoln-Way East at 190-pounds during the Clint Arlis Invitational boys wrestling invite Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 in Batavia. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

A slow start on Saturday didn’t deter Batavia’s Kai Enos from duplicating what he did a year ago at the Clint Arlis Invite.

For the second straight season, Enos won a title at his school’s home tournament, beating Rockton Hononegah’s Kristian DeClercq, 9-5, at 120 pounds.

Last year, Enos won at 113.

Enos escaped Hersey’s Cole Anselmi, 7-5, in his quarterfinal match before scoring a 14-0 major over Wheaton North’s Luke Edwards to earn a berth in the finals.

“My first match I started out a little slow,” Enos said. “I thought I could just get to my shots better. I got to my offense, but was slow in first match, but in my second and third match, I picked it up. I made a few mistakes, but then really cleaned it up in the last match.”

Batavia sophomore Joey Calvillo suffered a tech fall to Hononegah senior Symon Woods in the semifinals at 106, but bounced back, pinning Jacobs’ Travis Wilgosiewicz in the consolation semifinals and ten scoring an 18-5 major decision over Lemont’s Alex Powers to take third. Woods would go on and win the title at 106, one of four champions for Rockton Hononegah.

“I was just keeping my head in it,” Calvillo said. “My mind was tough. I knew he (Powers) was in the rankings as an honorable mention so I just kept my head up and kept fighting. I think I held control the whole match.”

It was the best finish in Calvillo’s young high school career.

“I’ve gotten better, for sure,” he said. “I practice hard every day and I feel different for sure. This is the highest I’ve taken at a tournament so far, and this is a pretty hard one so I’m proud of myself.”

Rockton Hononegah won the tournament for the second time in its four-year history. The Indians also won it in 2024. Marmion, which was busy winning the Chicago Catholic League championship on Saturday, won the Arlis last year and the inaugural tournament in 2023.

The Indians finished with 217 points, runner-up Lincoln-Way East had 187 and Washington was third with 150.5

Batavia took seventh place with 116. The Bulldogs will compete in the DuKane Conference Meet next Saturday at Wheaton North.

“I mean, there’s definitely room for improvement so I guess at this point in the season we just got to keep training as hard as we have and just work on what we need to work on,” Enos said.

“We need to go back and look at our film, see where we’re making mistakes and just improve upon it and make sure we don’t do it again.”

Jack Brown (190) took third for the Bulldogs, Kyle Pasco (132) and Elias Chaney (138) placed fourth and Colin Peyton (165) was fifth.

“I just love to see my teammates succeed,” Enos said. “There’s nothing better than that because, I mean, like they all put in the work just as hard as me and deserve it just as much as me. It’s great. I love seeing my teammates do good.”

JT Theis (138) and Max Mularz (157) won titles to lead the runner-up Griffins.

“I was sick, and coming off this sickness,” Theis said. “I have been working hard the past week and wanted to get back on course. I’m feeling good.”

Falling just short of titles for the Griffins were Colton Zvonar (190) and Justin Powers (215), who each placed second. Kaidreaus Richardson (150) and Ryan Stingily (285) were third, Timmy Lorimer (106) and Salah Dajani (113) took fifth and Zachary Ankarlo (165) was sixth.

Wheaton North’s Ryan Bosch earned a 19-12 decision over Zvonar at 190 for the lone title for the Falcons.

Plainfield North’s Austin Solis (138) took second place and Aidan Durell (126) placed third for the Tigers while Jack Nowicki (215) and Liam Corona (285) were fourth.

Oswego East’s Noah Snow (150) took sixth place to lead the Wolves.

Lemont’s Alex Powers (106) and Cory Zator (126) each took fourth place.