More than 40 groups headlining Batavia Special Education Parent Network’s annual Resource Fair

The Batavia Special-Education Parent Network’s annual Parent Resource fair is 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the Batavia High School. (Photo provided by The Batavia School District 101)

More than 40 community organizations are headlining this year’s Batavia Special-Education Parent Network’s annual Parent Resource fair, showcasing recreational opportunities, therapy providers, consultants, transition planning, and advocacy and support specialists.

The Resource Fair is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Batavia High School, 1201 Main St, Batavia. The event is free and open to anyone.

Resources are available for families of students from early childhood through age 22.

The annual event is designed to “provide opportunities that enrich the educational experience and quality of life for students and families,” by bringing together people interested in “improving and supporting special education in our community,” Batavia School District 101 said in a release.

The Batavia Special-Education Parent Network includes parents, special education teachers, school therapists and district administrators. The group serves children from Batavia, Geneva and Aurora.

The group says their mission it to build a support network for parents.

“Any parent can benefit from exchanging ideas and information with other parents and school personnel,” the group said in the release. “Parents of special-needs children also have to manage Individualized Education Plans, 504 Plans, therapies, and medical procedures that complicate the already difficult job of parenting. As parents of children with special needs and as school personnel who work with and care for children with special needs, we can help by sharing information and providing mentoring to parents who need it.”

You can learn more about the group and the Resource Fair by visiting, bspn-batavia.org/index.html.