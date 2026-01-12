New Kane County CASA program aims to reduce number of children in foster care

Jim Di Ciaula, executive director of CASA Kane County County, speaks during the annual Hands Around the Courthouse in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month last year at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva. CASA started a new initiative, Circle of Care, to assist families at risk of becoming involved in the child welfare system. (Sandy Bressner)

CASA Kane County is launching a new program, Circle of Care, to assist families at risk of becoming involved with the child welfare system, the agency announced in a news release.

CASA currently serves more than 600 children in foster care annually, about double what it was five years ago, Director of Advancement Vicki Shaw said.

CASA – short for Court Appointed Special Advocates – is made up of volunteers who advocate for children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are subsequently placed in foster care. The volunteers visit regularly, see that the children’s medical needs are met and speak on their behalf in court.

Established by local community leaders, the Circle of Care is intended to reduce the number of children entering foster care through prevention and early intervention, as well as by connecting families and youth with resources, programs and services, according to the release.

The public is invited to hear community leaders speak about this new program from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15, at Club Arcada, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles.

The keynote speaker is Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Director Heidi Mueller, according to the release.

Other speakers include CASA Kane County Board Vice Chair Laura Oswald; Kane County Health Department Executive Director Michael Isaacson; Jeff Aranowski of the Regional Office of Education; CASA Executive Director Jim Di Ciaula; and Waubonsee Community College President Brian Knetl.

Community leaders serve on an advisory council that meets regularly to assess community needs, refine the Circle of Care’s vision and guiding principles, collaborate with DCFS and identify priority areas for impact, the release said.

A steering committee is guiding and advancing this long-term initiative. Initial efforts are focused on strengthening prevention and early intervention resources and supporting older youth – ages 14 and older – with plans to expand the scope over time, according to the release.

Circle of Care is also intended to provide opportunities, resources and support for families to meet their basic needs, enhance their overall well-being and provide opportunities for youth and adults to navigate life’s adversities, according to the release.