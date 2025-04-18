CASA Kane County forms advisory council

Jim Di Ciaula, executive director of CASA Kane County County, speaks during the annual Hands Around the Courthouse in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva. Di Ciaula announced the formation of a Cross-County Advisory Council to strengthen support for children and families. (Sandy Bressner)

In response to a dramatic increase in children entering foster care, CASA Kane County formed a Cross-County Advisory Council – a collaboration among community leaders and organizations committed to strengthening support for children and families in Kane County and beyond, the agency announced in a news release.

In 2024, CASA Kane County served nearly 700 children – about double the number served five years ago, in 2019.

“Last year, we shared our belief that maintaining the status quo should not be acceptable,” CASA Kane County Executive Director Jim Di Ciaula stated in the release. “We have a responsibility –and an opportunity – to change the trajectory for children and families in our community.”

CASA has refined its aspirational vision to significantly reduce the number of children in foster care and improve the overall well-being of our community, Di Ciaula stated in the release.

“This is no small task – it’s complex and will take time – but we believe it’s possible, and worth it," Di Ciaula stated in the release. “We’re taking action to rally the broader community and ensure everyone understands what’s at stake for our children.”

This council was formed after months of conversations with key stakeholders across the region, including leaders in education, health care, law enforcement and social services.

The newly established advisory council includes representatives from health care, education, legal services, child welfare, law enforcement and nonprofit organizations.

The goal is to identify and eliminate barriers that prevent families from accessing critical support early – before intervention becomes necessary, the release stated.

The initiative is centered on prevention, education and early intervention, with a commitment to long-term, sustainable change.

Laura Poss, Executive Director of TriCity Family Services, said the council is working together to look at the challenges that community members face.

“It’s about getting to families at their point of need – early enough to truly make a difference then instead of having to fix it later,” said Laura Oswald, a board member and CASA/GAL volunteer. “This isn’t a band-aid solution. This is about truly changing the landscape for generations to come.”

The vision for this initiative closely aligns with the Department of Children and Family Services’ statewide transformation efforts, which focus on family-centered solutions and community-based support.

“We are encouraged by our growing collaboration with DCFS,” Di Ciaula stated in the release. “Together, we can build a system that prioritizes prevention and supports families so they can thrive...not just for today’s children, but for generations to come.”

The council’s membership is still evolving.