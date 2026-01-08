Oswego Township man sentenced to 75 years in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault

A man from Oswego Township has been sentenced to 75 years in prison after a Kane County jury convicted him of 14 felonies related to criminal sexual assault.

Bruce Bennett, 73, was convicted Nov. 18 by a jury on 12 felony counts for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two felony counts for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Bennett’s sentence was handed down by Kane County Judge David Kliment, according to a release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office on Thursday.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Lori Schmidt and Morgan Wilkinson presented the case against Bennett.

“Between Nov. 1999 and March 2001, Bennett committed multiple acts of sexual abuse against two minors, both under the age of 13,” the state’s attorney’s office said in the release. “The abuse was committed on multiple occasions in Bennett’s home. Bennett knew the victims and held a position of trust over them.”

The case was investigated by the Kane County Child Advocacy Center (CAC).

Bennett has a prior conviction dated Nov. 27, 2023, in DuPage County for possession of child sexual abuse images, according to the release.

Schmidt said the sentence ensures Bennett will never again harm another child.

“After over 20 years, justice is served,” Schmidt said in the release. “I want to commend the victims for their bravery and strength in coming forward and preserving through this trial. Those who prey on and victimize innocent children must be held accountable. Bennett robbed these individuals of their innocence and now he will pay with the rest of his life serving 75 years in prison.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Bennett must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act, according to the release.

Bennett must serve at least 85% of the sentence. He is receiving credit for 769 days already served in the Kane County jail.